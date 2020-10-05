Tanzania: Yanga Fans Banned for Violence

4 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Sunday News Reporter

TANZANIA Premier League Board (TPLB) has slapped a one-year ban to two Young Africans fans identified as Osama and Jesca from attending live league matches for allegedly involved in unsportsmanship acts.

According to the statement from TPLB released on Friday evening, said the duo took part in the hooliganism actions when their team played against Mtibwa Sugar on September 27th at Jamhuri Stadium in Morogoro.

It said they participated in beating up and tearing of jerseys of people thought to be Simba fans while insisting that photos of the banned individuals will be stamped at all premier league hosting venues for them not to have access according to the Premier League club Regulation Act 45:2.

"The board would like to thank Police in Morogoro for investigating the issue by following the country's constitution and this should be a wake-up call to other clubs to create awareness to their fans not to indulge in any unsportsmanship action like beatings and tearing of each other's jerseys," it said.

However, on top of the one year suspension period to their two followers, Yanga have also been fined 500,000/- for their fans who were spotted attacking a fraction of people believed to be Simba fans who came to watch the game at the venue.

In the same token, the Jangwani Street based club have been fined another 500,000/- for their supporters who invaded the Jamhuri Stadium pitch in big number after the match thereby interfering with the interview session conducted by Azam TV to the captains of the two sides.

Also, KMC have been fined 5000,000/- as their players allegedly used unofficial entry gate into the pitch during their match against Kagera Sugar on September 25th at Kaitaba Stadium in Kagera and they have been warned for arriving late at the venue as they arrived at 6:42 pm instead of 6:30 pm.

Moreover, the club's Assistant Coach Habib Kondo has been given a three match suspension plus a fine of 500,000/- for confronting referees on the pitch after the game and verbally attacking them.

To the hosting side Kagera Sugar, they have also been slapped with a 500,000/- for letting two vehicles (Noah and Land Cruiser) access into the stadium at 9th and 29th minute as the game unfolded which is contrary to Article 15(15) and 45(1) of the Premier League club Regulation.

Mbeya City have also been fined 500,000/- for letting the vehicle of the city council's Director access into the venue at 3:18 pm while players were conducting warm-ups during the match played on September 25th at Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya. On top of that, the club has been warned for coming late at 2:54 pm instead of the allowed 2:30 pm.

