Tanzania: Shein Hails Journalits for Reporting Environs Issues

PRESIDENT Ali Mohamed Shein has commended the media for playing an active role in informing the people about development achievements in the country.

Speaking during the opening of the newly constructed 8.5km Fuoni-Kombeni Road on Friday, saying journalists had been doing a good job of linking the government and its people.

"The construction of the road is part of the pledges we made in 2015. We thank God and Zanzibaris that the promise has been fulfilled. Information is power and people are informed about the good work the government is doing. Thank you journalists. Keep it up!" said Dr Shein at a Kombeni health facility where people gathered to witness the opening of the new road.

Dr Shein laid emphasis on the maintenance of roads and public buildings so that they could last longer.

"Fortunately, the government has purchased road construction and maintenance equipment.There is no reason for not maintaining roads to make them passable all the time."

Fuoni-Kombeni Road worth 9.1bn/- was constructed by China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation Ltd and was supervised by German farm H.P.Gauff.

Minister for Infrastructure, Communication and Transport, Dr Sira Ubwa Mamboya, thanked Dr Shein for improving roads in Zanzibar.