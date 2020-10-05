Tanzania: Bashungwa Pledges to Improve Social Services

4 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Meddy Mulisa in Karagwe

CCM candidate for Karagwe Constituency, who is also outgoing Minister for Industry and Trade Innocent Bashungwa, has promised to address key issues afflicting people, especially in social services.

Mr Bashungwa made the pledges, while addressing a public meeting at Kishao Village on Friday, insisting that his priority, if elected, would be health, water, infrastructure and industries.

"If I am re-elected my priorities are to ensure the mega water project at Rwakajunju, estimated to cost 70bn/- is completed. This will address water shortages to over 200,000 Kayanga residents and nearby villages," he said.

He said he would make great effort to open more industries for milk and leather processing, taking into account that the district had hundreds of cows, adding that investors were welcome to set up factories.

He also said he would improve several roads, including the one linking Chanika Ward and Omugakorongo-Murongo Border.

He mentioned other key sectors to include health, education and water, noting that he would cooperate with the district council authorities to provide an ambulance that would facilitate the transport of pregnant women and children to nearby health facilities.

Mr Bashungwa said it was saddening that some pregnant women died on the way before reaching hospital.

"This is among the priority areas I will be addressing after the October 28 general election," he said.

He appealed to Tanzanians to re-elect Dr John Magufuli as President of United Republic of Tanzania, noting that CCM was capable of solving problems facing people, especially those at the grassroots.

"Tanzanians should not make mistakes during the October 28 general election. CCM is the only party that has the capacity to implement development projects stipulated in the party's manifesto," he said.

He said during the past five years (2015-2020) under President Magufuli Tanzania had won international recognition through the implementation of people-centred development projects.

He said health facilities had increased from 7,014 in 2015 to 8,783 facilities in 2020, while dispensaries had increased from 6,044 in 2015 to 8,783 dispensaries in 2020.

He added that while health centres had increased from 718 in 2015 to 1,205 health centres in 2020, district hospitals had increased from 77 in 2015 to 148 district hospitals in 2020, including 71 new hospitals.

"The government also constructed 10 regional hospitals, including Mwalimu Nyerere Memorial Hospital in Mara Region which had stalled since 1970. "Other achievements include the building of New MV Victoria Hapa Kazi which has revived transport on Lake Victoria and the rehabilitation of old schools, including Ihungo and Bukoba secondary schools which were badly damaged by the September 10, 2016 earthquake," he said.

