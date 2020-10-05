Liberia: A Strange Land of Liberty

opinion

From the genesis of the establishment of the State of Liberia, the intentions were to repatriate free African slaves to a LAND OF LIBERTY.

But today, this free land has become so indifferent to its inherent purpose and people. It continues to contradict the core reason behind its existence, from a DEFICIT in GOOD GOVERNANCE and RESPONSIBLE LEADERSHIP to SOCIO-ECONOMIC and SECURITY IMPEDIMENTS. The nation-state has continued to witness mass demonstrations monthly, if not daily in Monrovia, the capital city on various pressing social issues that are impairing the lives of Liberians. These happenings are creating fear and panic in many parts of the country. Even foreign nationals are dominating the economy leaving Liberians ENSLAVED and in a PERILOUS STATE in their cherished land more than ever before.

Liberia's treasures - our YOUNG PEOPLE dreams of becoming PRODUCTIVE and RESPONSIBLE citizens seem to be shattered. Almost all are JOBLESS and some UNEMPLOYABLE. They live each day in AGONY, ANXIETY, DESPAIR, and FRUSTRATION, leading some into MENTAL PARALYSIS and other PHYSICAL INCAPACITATION CHALLENGES. On the other hand, many Liberians seem not to be saved in their homes nowadays because the NATIONAL SECURITY APPARATUS seems to be INEFFECTIVE in discharging their sacred responsibility - the protection of citizens' lives and their properties.

Politics has become the only way to livelihood in Liberia - that is why many ex-government officials are still seeking STATE POWER by any means necessary rather than creating other means of livelihood. Also, politics seems to the primary source of conflicts and divisions in our nation-state today. Thus, as long as political parties continue to put their interest FIRST before the nation, the people and the space given by God will continue to experience LAWLESSNESS, DISINTEGRATION, DISENCHANTMENT, ECONOMIC RETROGRESSION, and POOR INFRASTRUCTURAL DEVELOPMENT. And as long as the LIVELIHOOD of Liberians is not IMPROVING, there will continue to be CIVIL UNREST and DISOBEDIENCE. And if care is not taken cautiously, the nightmares of the past will return the soonest especially at this crucial time of preparation towards the conduct of the much-talked December MIDTERM SENATORIAL ELECTIONS and NATIONAL REFERENDUM.

Individuals mainly officials of government cannot continue to enjoy TAXPAYERS' MONEY and other NATIONAL RESOURCES at the expense of the POVERTY STRICKEN MASSES. As it appears in Liberia today, there is no middle class! It is either you are RICH or POOR. The question now is, how can a land built on the principle of liberty, seem no longer to provide the fullness of life for its citizen? Many Liberians are simply in 'survival mood' these days - they continue to live below the bare minimum wage, languishing in abject poverty, and lagging in the 21st century on necessities of modernity, like ELECTRICITY, quality EDUCATION, safe DRINKING WATER, HEALTH INSURANCE, FOOD, TILE ROAD, ACCESS TO JUSTICE, and the RULE OF LAW.