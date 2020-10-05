Liberia: Wash Commission Applauds USAID and Crs for Enhancing Sanitation and Hygiene in Liberia

Paynesville — The Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the National WASH Commission, Bobby Whitefield has commended USAID and the Catholic Relief Services (CRS) for improving sanitation, and hygiene in Liberia.

Chairman of the National WASH Commission Mr. Whitefield made the statement when the CRS through the support from USAID launched a US$ 500,000 economic empowerment and sanitation project at the Kpelle Town Market in Johnsonville.

According to the WASH Commission Head, US$300,000 will go to hand-washing facilities in Bong Margibi, and rural Montserrado Counties. He added that reminding US$200,000 will be given out as direct cash donated to COVID-19 affected families in the three counties.

Mr. Whitefield furthers that before the ascendency of the CDC-led government; Liberia was rated as the least country in the world when it comes to the access to hands washing facilities in the communities. This, he says that, out of the estimated 5million people, only two percent had access to handwashing facilities.

"This means that we went into the fight of the Coronavirus at the disadvantage. Now, we must take hand washing seriously, we must take it as part of our daily lives because clean hands are healthy hands," he said.

"To our partner USAID, we could not have been more satisfied with awarding this implementation to CRS. For us at the WASH Commission, when we got to know that CRS was going to be implementing and we (WASH Commission) are going to be partnering in the delivery of this project, we were really happy.

"Thanks to the USAID for that great selection of the CRS. We have built over a short period a good working relationship with the CRS family."

WASH Boss describes the initiative as a way of preventing the spread of diseases especially when the country is battling the deadly Coronavirus.

He urged beneficiaries to ensure that the facilities that will be installed at their various markets in the three counties be sustained and preserved.

Also, at the event, the Catholic Relief Services Senior Project Officer, Theophilus Davies, said the handwashing facilities will enable marketers and buyers to wash their hands before and after tractions.

The facilities when installed in the three counties will set the platform for the prevention and fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, Davies said.

According to him, hygiene promoters will be deployed at the selected markets to profer the message of hygiene and sanitation.

Also speaking at the launch of the project, the Health Office Director of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Jessica Healey, said the initiative is intended to aid the government of Liberia to battle the COVID-19 virus.

According to the Health Office Director of USAID, hands washing plays a pivotal role in preventing the spread of the disease.

Also, the superintendent of the Kpelle Town Market, Madam Roseline Ngakpe praised the USAID and the Catholic Relief Services for providing the facilities to their market.

"We want to assure USAID and CRS that the facilities will be maintained and sustained for the betterment of the market and community," Ngakpe said.