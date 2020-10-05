Malawi: Kaliati Touts Mwenifumbo As 'Matured Politician' At Utm Karonga By-Election Campaign Launch

UTM Party officials on Sunday asked Karonga central constituents to vote for Frank Tumpale Mwenifumbo as their member of parliament during the November 10 by-election, arguing he is the only one who has all it takes to develop the area.

This was said by UTM officials who included party vice president Michael Usi and secretary general Patricia Kaliati, among others, at Lupembe Ground as they officially launched the by-election campaign for their candidate Mwenifumbo.

Kaliati told hundreds of constituents that the party opted for Mwenifumbo because "he is matured in politics and has many links with a high possibility of changing the face of the constituency."

She ranted at Mwenifumbo's opponents for insulting the party's president and state vice president, Saulos Chilima, during their campaigns in the constituency.

"I have heard that some senior politicians who invade this area to campaign for their candidate are insulting Chilima by saying he was simply used so that they win the fresh presidential election. But let me tell you: we will not be taken for fools. As a party, we simply don't want to bring confusion but peace," said Kaliati.

She asked Mwenifumbo's supporters not to fight back people who are provoking them, saying UTM is a peaceful party.

"UTM stands on four pillars: love, unity, respect and peace. So don't fight back. If they blocked your way as they did yesterday or stoned you first forgive them and take the matter to relevant authorities," she advised.

Usi on his part described those attacking Chilima as politically uncultured.

According to Usi, Chilima and President Lazarus Chakwera have cordial relationship.

"Sometimes it is children who influence confusion amongst their parents. Chilima and Chakwera have cordial relationship, and those who will destroy their relationship will be the followers. We voted for the two to bring peace and develop the country," said Usi.

Taking to the podium, Mwenifumbo pleaded with his followers to fight back those insulting them and Chilima by voting for him and the UTM in large numbers on November 10, saying the win will be a great victory for the UTM family.

Karonga Nyungwe legislator who is also a senior UTM member, Kenneth Ndovie, said voting for Mwenifumbo will strengthen the party in the district as it will have two MPs plus many councilors.

Mwenifumbo is facing Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate, Leonard Mwalwanda, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Ernest Mwalughali and independent candidate Florence Nthakomwa.

The by-election follows the death of Dr. Cornelius Mwalwanda who was also MCP senior member.