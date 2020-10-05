Ghana: Two Arrested for Mining in Forest Reserve

The Nkawie Circuit court has remanded two persons into prison custody for unlawful entry and illegal mining activities in the Tano-Offin Forest reserve, in the Atwima Mponua District.

Kwaku Anokye, 39, an excavator operator, and Kwabena Abdulai 18, a farmer, pleaded not guilty and would reappear before the court, presided by Mr. Johnson Abbey on October 9, this year.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sylvanus Dalmeida told the court that the complainant was the Deputy Manager of the Nkawie District Forest Services Division of the Forestry Commission.

He said on September 11, this year, the complainant upon a tip-off led a team of forestry officials into the reserve near Kaasotie and met Dauda, who was carrying two water pumping machines in his tricycle in the forest reserve.

According to prosecution, Dauda was arrested and handed over to the Nkawie police.

DSP Dalmeida said during interrogation, Dauda mentioned the names of the suspects as those who hired him to transport the machines and led the police to arrest them in a pit inside the forest reserve.

They admitted the offence and after investigations, they were charged and brought before the court. - myjoyonline.com