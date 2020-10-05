Ghana: Two Arrested in Connection With Murder of Man At Hotel

5 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

Two persons have been arrested by the police in connection with the murder of a man at a hotel near Kaneshie Takoradi Station, in Accra, on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Nana Ndoli Panin II, said to be in his 40s, was found in a pool of blood as his neck was slashed with a sharp object.

A machete with blood stain was also found at the scene.

The body has been taken to the Police Hospital mortuary awaiting autopsy.

The suspects (whose names cannot be release for security reasons are in the custody of the police assisting in investigations.

The Public Relations Officer(PRO)of the Accra Regional Police Command,Deputy Superintendent of Police(DSP) Effia Tenge, confirmed the story to Ghanaian Times in Accra, yesterday.

She said on October 2, 2020 at about 7:05p.m, Assistant Manager of a Hotel near the Kaneshie Takoradi Station Lorry Station, reported at the Kaneshie Station that on same day at about 6:00pm, he found a male guest, who checked in on October 1, 2020, lying motionless in a pool of blood on his bed in the hotel room.

DSP Tenge said the police invited the crime scene management team from the National Criminal Investigation Department(CID) to handle the case.

She said in the course of investigations, a Toyoya Rav 4 vehicle suspected to be that of the deceased was retrieved from a location at the Takoradi lorry station, and taken to the Kaneshie Police.

Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

