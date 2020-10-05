Zimbabwe: Police Fire At Warring Zanu-PF Factions in Kwekwe

5 October 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

ZANU-PF primary elections to choose a Kwekwe Central parliamentary candidate to represent the governing party in by-elections turned bloody Sunday following heavy clashes between rival groups at the Kwekwe district offices.

Police had to fire warning shots after being called to contain the situation which got out of control after rivalry groups bludgeoned each other over the composition of the voters' roll.

The primary elections pitted Energy Ncube against the Zanu PF 2018 Kwekwe Central losing parliamentary candidate, Kandross Mugabe.

Ncube is the nephew to State Security Minister Owen Ncube.

While the two candidates were not immediately available for comment, NewZimbabwe.com has been gathered that Minister Ncube is backing his nephew while Zanu PF political commissar Victor Matemadanda is backing Mugabe.

The candidature of the two has also divided some bigwigs in the Midlands province.

Kwekwe is also the home town of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

According to sources, some structures were rejecting the use of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) voters' roll in the primary elections.

The party supporters also accused Matemadanda and the election presiding team of corruption after he ordered the use of the 2018 elections voters' roll.

Ncube's faction said that voters' roll favoured Mugabe.

"The bone of contention arose from the use of the voters' roll. While Mugabe's camp was in support of using ZEC's voters roll, Ncube's faction was against that as most of his supporters were not on the ZEC roll. Instead, they wanted to use the cell-based voting" a source said.

This led the two factions to come to blows before the police were called to restore order.

On arrival, the police fired teargas and warning shots in the air to disperse the crowds. In the ensuing melee, many were left nursing injuries, while several vehicles parked inside the district office premise were damaged.

Retired Colonel Panganai Kahuni was the presiding officer.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

