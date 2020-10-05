South Africa: Charl Kinnear Killing - 'There Is a War Where We Are Going to Get Bodies,' Warns Cele

4 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Vincent Cruywagen

Investigators at Kinnear's funeral confirmed to Maverick Citizen that a person of interest had been identified and police nationwide were on the hunt for the individual who is an alleged underworld hitman.

To purge the South African Police Service of toxic elements and unearth the trail that led to the assassination of Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) section commander Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear will require investigators to explore uncharted territory using cutting-edge technology.

They will need to unravel the extent to which police officers colluded with underworld figures and criminal kingpins, some of whom are in prison and who appear to still be issuing orders.

A team incorporating all of South Africa's intelligence agencies needs to conduct interviews, check databases of known underworld figures and relentlessly follow up every lead, no matter how small or apparently trivial.

The Kinnear case has been elevated to the highest priority category of investigation.

This is what Police Minister Bheki Cele has demanded and it is an order that was supported at an emotional funeral service held for Kinnear at Every Nation Church in Goodwood, Cape Town, on Saturday 3 October.

Kinnear died a national hero and this was exemplified by the national flag draped...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

