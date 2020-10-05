South Africa: Happening in Parliament This Week

document

Budget Review and Recommendation Reports (BRRR), the Women's Charter Review Sessions, three-sphere Sector Parliaments Planning Sessions and 57 Committee meetings will kick off Parliament's fourth term programme this week.

Every year following the adoption of the Appropriations Bill and prior to the adoption of the reports on the Medium Term Budget Policy Statement, Committees are required to compile and submit a BRRR for each department for tabling in the National Assembly (NA). They are required to scrutinise the annual reports and financial statements of government departments (and entities) to assess the effectiveness and efficiency with which they use and allocate available resources. Through the BRRR process Parliament committees get an opportunity to review and make recommendations on each department's spending and forward allocation of these available resources. NA Committees will kick start the BRRR process this Tuesday.

On Tuesday and Wednesday the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Deputy Chairperson Ms Sylvia Lucas and the NA Deputy Speaker Mr Lechesa Tsenoli will convene a planning session to determine the overarching policy priorities of the Sixth Parliament via a virtual platform under the theme: "Towards a Sectoral Oversight Framework: Strengthening Three Sphere Coordination and Oversight, Through a Targeted Policy Focus, for Accelerated Implementation."

On Thursday, the NA Programming Committee will hold a virtual meeting at 8:30 to consider, deliberate and finalise its fourth term programme.

On Friday, NA Deputy Speaker Tsenoli and NCOP Deputy Chairperson Lucas will host two Women's Charter Review virtual report back sessions with four district municipalities from the North West province. The first session will take place from 9:00 to 12:00 with the Executive Members of the Dr. Ruth Segomotsi Mompati and the Dr. Kenneth Kaunda District Municipalities, women's civil society groups and various other relevant government/non-government entities and stakeholders. The second session will be with the same stakeholders in the Ngaka Modiri Molema and Bojanala Platinum District Municipalities from 15:00 to 18:00.

Over 57 meetings of Committees from the NA and the NCOP are scheduled for this week, including the following:

TUESDAY, 6 OCTOBER:

Select Committee on Finance: Overview of recent issues in the Land and Agriculture Bank

Portfolio Committee on Communications: Consideration and adoption of 4th Term Draft Committee Programme; Consideration and adoption of the 2020/21 First Quarter Performance and Expenditure Reports of the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT) and Government Communication and Information System (GCIS); Committee discussion on the referral of vacancies on the Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA) Board and the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) Board; Committee discussion on the DCDT and GCIS Budgetary Review and Recommendations Report (BRRR)

Portfolio Committee on Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development: Inputs by Parliamentary Legal Services on the ULTRA Bill; Motion of desirability and deliberations on processing the ULTRA Bill [B6-2020] taking into consideration public comments]

Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs: Update on Constitutional Court Electoral Act Amendment by Minister of Home Affairs; Briefing by the Department of Home Affairs on the performance and expenditure of quarter one of 2020

Portfolio Committee on Basic Education: Consideration and Adoption of Draft Minutes and Draft Reports; Briefing and Overview by Zero-Dropout Campaign on: Data Tracking; Early Warning Systems; and Psycho-social Support

WEDNESDAY, 7 OCTOBER:

Portfolio Committee on Public Works and Infrastructure: Consideration and adoption of the Beitbridge oversight report; Consideration and adoption of minutes

Standing Committee on Finance: Public hearings on the TLAB, TALAB and Rates Bills

Standing Committee on Appropriations: Briefing by the PBO on its policy brief on the Draft Public Procurement Bill

Select Committee on Appropriations: Hearing on Provincial Conditional Grants expenditure outcomes for 2019/20 financial year and First Quarter expenditure outcomes for 2020/21 financial year; Consideration of draft Minutes of 02, 11 and 16 September 2020

Portfolio Committee on Police: Briefing by IPID on Quarterly Reports Q4 (2019/20) and Q1 (2020/2021).

THURSDAY, 8 OCTOBER:

Portfolio Committee on Public Service and Administration: Briefing on the progress report with regard to the implementation of the recommendations contained in the budget report (Vote 10) 2019/20 financial year; Briefing by the Department of Public Service and Administration and entities (National School of Government and Centre for Public Service Innovation) on the annual reports for 2019/20 financial year. (BRRR)

Standing Committee on Public Accounts: Interaction with the KZN MEC to establish consequence management measures that have been taken against the implicated municipalities which have investigations

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Portfolio Committee on Trade and Industry: Formal consideration of the draft report on the Remitted Bills.

Standing Committee on Finance: Briefing by the SARB and the Prudential Authority on their annual reports (BRRR).

FRIDAY, 9 OCTOBER:

Portfolio Committee on Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation: Briefing by the Mpumalanga Provincial Department of Human Settlements and Department of Water and Sanitation on the following: Business Plan 2020/21; District Development Model; Water and Sanitation Plans, Water Services Authority Plans and Waste Water Treatment Plan; Briefing by the Water Board on the water delivery plans.

Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs: Briefing by the Content Advisor on the draft Budgetary Review and Recommendation Report (BRRR) on the performance of the Department of Home Affairs and briefing by IEC on the Electoral Laws Amendments Bill.

Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities: Briefing by the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities on the Gender-responsive planning, budgeting, monitoring and evaluation framework and guidelines, Country Gender Indicator Framework and Gender Policy Priorities for 2019/24

For the latest full schedule of committee meetings (updated regularly) please go to: https://www.parliament.gov.za