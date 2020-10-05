Zimbabwe: Zifa Seek Mighty Warriors Greenlight

5 October 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Grace Chingoma

ZIFA say the Mighty Warriors will only get into camp to prepare for the COSAFA Championships, after they get the greenlight from the authorities.

Last week COSAFA announced the women's tournament will go ahead this year while the men's tournament was cancelled due to a congested calendar.

The women's regional tournament will be staged in South Africa at the Nelson Mandela Bay from November 3 to 18.

"Football activities remain banned in the country," said ZIFA spokesman, Xolisani Gwesela.

"We are going to apply for the permission since we got the confirmation of the COSAFA Cup on Friday."

A year after the Mighty Warriors boycotted a match at the National Sports Stadium, the team are expected to regroup for the COSAFA Championships.

The Mighty Warriors' last competitive match was in August last year when they travelled to Lusaka for the first leg of the Olympic qualifiers against Zambia.

They were hammered 0-5.

Then, the national team did not show up at the National Sports Stadium after a standoff with ZIFA over unpaid dues.

FIFA awarded the match to Zambia who went on to win the other qualifying rounds to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

But ZIFA have since cleared the legacy debt, which threatened to choke their operations, and this has given them the freedom to pay some of the dues to the national teams.

The COSAFA Championships present the national team with a chance to play some competitive football this season. The local league remains in limbo, due to Covid-19 regulations.

The Mighty Warriors, who won bronze at last year's edition, will battle against other seven teams which have confirmed their participation at the tourney.

These are hosts South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Comoros, Angola and Malawi.

Namibia and Eswatini are awaiting government approval to travel.

"East African nation Kenya have requested a guest place in the tournament, while Mauritius remain doubtful.

"Madagascar, Seychelles and Mozambique have declined, and Lesotho are yet to commit to taking part.

"The COSAFA Women's Under-17 Championship is also scheduled be staged in the Nelson Mandela Bay, concurrently with the senior tournament, but in a reduced format, most likely with four to six teams.

"East African nation Tanzania have expressed an interest in taking part," said Sue Destombes, the COSAFA chief.

