Zimbabwe: City Parking Refurbishes Bays

5 October 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Yeukai Karengezeka

Harare City Council's subsidiary, City Parking, is refurbishing parking lots that were now in a deplorable state.

The programme involves the resurfacing of the parking lots and marking of bays.

The ongoing works are expected to be complete by end this month.

In an interview, City Parking public relations manager Mr Francis Mandaza told The Herald that the exercise was meant to improve facilities and satisfy customer expectation.

"Currently, we are putting up new fences, marking the bays and resurfacing all the parking lots at the Simon Muzenda Street and along Park Lane, next to Crowne Plaza Hotel," he said.

"We want to continue to improve our parking services and we noted that our parking lots now had potholes and the fence at Simon Muzenda Street had collapsed. This is part of the routine maintenance that we do every year."

City Parking was targeting putting shades at the lots so that vehicles do not directly get affected by rains or the sun.

