Zimbabwe: Movement At Zim-SA Border Revised

5 October 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

Zimbabweans and South Africans who had failed to leave either country at the onset of the Covid-19 lockdown are with immediate effect allowed to travel to their countries without going through their embassies.

But the borders are still closed to general travellers in line with Zimbabwe's lockdown protocols.

Though South Africa re-opened 18 borders to international travel on Thursday, including Beitbridge, Zimbabwe still remains in lockdown.

The assistant regional immigration officer-in-charge of Beitbridge Border Post, Mr Nqobile Ncube said in a memorandum to various stakeholders that the movement of people within borders had been revised to accommodate returning residents.

"With South Africa no longer on lockdown, the requirement for South African nationals in Zimbabwe to seek clearance from the Embassy of South Africa in Harare falls away," he said.

"With immediate effect, all South African nationals seeking to exit should be allowed out without hindrances. The same applies to holders of South African permanent resident permits and valid time-restricted permits."

Mr Ncube said Zimbabweans in South Africa no longer need to seek clearance with the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) in the neighbouring country.

He said they may return to Zimbabwe under the new set-up and that they shall be allowed passage to the country subject to relevant Covid-19 compliances as administered by the Port Health.

Mr Ncube said the facility also covers those with permanent residents permits in Zimbabwe.

"With the repealing of the lockdown restrictions in South Africa, the implication is that Zimbabwean nationals no longer need DIRCO clearance to leave South Africa," said Mr Ncube.

"This should be read in tandem with the current Covid-19 restrictions which provide for re-entry for Zimbabwean nationals returning home.

"Team leaders should ensure that all personnel get a copy of this memo and implement as such. Members are also reminded that we are still under lockdown and only those indicated categories should be allowed movement."

Prior to the latest development, the commercial cargo, diplomats on government business and remains for burial were allowed passage across the borders.

Those South Africans or Zimbabweans wishing to return to their homes had to be cleared by their embassies and the host Government respectively.

They were also subject to mandatory Covid-19 screening and quarantining at various centres upon arrival.

A total of 9 331 Zimbabweans returned to the country from Eswatini, South Africa and Lesotho via Beitbridge border post between April and September.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
South Africa Won't Allow Travellers from the U.S. and France
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Out With the Old, In With the New - Liberia Govt Reshuffles
Lungisa Xhamela Voted Out of South African Idols

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.