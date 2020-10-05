Namibia: Swapo Announces Candidate for Walvis Urban Constituency

4 October 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

SWAPO Party on Sunday announced businesswoman Miina Hangula as their regional council candidate for the Walvis Bay urban constituency in the upcoming elections.

Hangula confirmed her nomination.

She is the party's secretary for Onyeka section, under the Rikumbi Kandanga branch.

Hangula is one of the few women in the housing construction industry at the town. She is an employee of the Walvis Bay municipality.

Swapo lost the Walvis Bay urban constituency to independent candidate Knowledge Ipinge in the January by-election when the position was left vacant by Hafeni Ndemula, who went to parliament.

Hangula contested for the position against the party's last by-election candidate Sirie Topulathana as well as long-serving member Lukas Kapembe and Manfred Likoro.

Other political parties are yet to announce their candidates for the position.

