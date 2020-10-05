Zimbabwe: Relief for Over 100k Urban Dwellers

5 October 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Beitbridge Bureau

The World Food Programme (WFP) last week started disbursing cash assistance to 103 700 people in eight towns countrywide.

The towns include Gokwe, Redcliff, Kwekwe, Ruwa, Chinhoyi, Buhera, Chipinge and Chegutu.

The package is being funded by United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The WFP is targeting 326 004 people in 22 vulnerable urban areas last month from its target of 292 865 people across 19 urban areas in August.

USAIDm mission director, Mr Art Brown, said the financial assistance will see the beneficiaries getting cash-based assistance equivalent to US$12 each with the programme running for six months.

"The United States remains committed to the people of Zimbabwe and we have provided a US$10 million support facility in terms of cash transfers for over 103 700 vulnerable Zimbabweans in eight urban areas," said Mr Brown.

"In addition, we are providing over US$60 million to support food distributions for nearly one million people in rural areas during the current lean season.

"During the pandemic, we will continue to prioritise our critical health and humanitarian assistance activities."

Under the programme, USAID and WFP will reach the most vulnerable and food-insecure families, particularly women, people who are unemployed and those suffering from chronic illness or disability.

WFP Zimbabwe representative and country director Ms Francesca Erdelmann said the urban social assistance programme had been expanded to ease the challenges faced by urban communities, which have been worsened by Covid-19.

She commended USAID for its timely intervention.

