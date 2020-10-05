Zimbabwe: Bako Cruises to Victory SA

AFTER having missed out on riding in the South African motocross circuit for close to seven months, due to the coronavirus outbreak, Zimbabwe's junior champion rider Emmanuel Bako returned to that country in style.

He won the 85cc Pro-Mini Class during the seventh round of the Inland Championship at Dirt Bronco in Krugersdorp on Saturday.

The 14-year-old biker showed no signs of rustiness as he swept to victory on a brand new KTM 2021 bike after getting two hole shots in the two heats of the 85cc Pro-Mini Class which had more than 15 riders.

Bako last raced in South Africa in March.

Heat One saw Bako coming out with all his guns blazing as he got a hole shot and never looked back as he crossed the finishing line first.

The script did not change in heat two, in which Bako was also unstoppable, getting another hole shot as he went on to claim the first step on the podium at the business end of this one day meet at his favourite Dirt Bronco track.

"South Africa is almost like my second home now as I've been racing in this country for more than five years and I've made a lot of friends who I missed during the close to seven months break from March to October," Bako said.

"Today (Saturday), I was just pumped up and my brand new KTM 2021 bike didn't give me any problems at all and I would like to thank TRP Distributors, Mr Uri Mulimi and Mr Jimmy Tarantino for the sponsorship of the 2020 Thor kit.

"I would also like to thank my sponsors Prolific Boreholes, Fuchs Silkolene Zimbabwe, Betterbrands and Mr Scot Sakupwanya for the sponsorship that enabled me to catch the first flight out of Harare to Johannesburg which enabled me to compete in the final round of the Inland Championship."

After Saturday's race, Bako also received some good news from one of his sponsors, Betterbrands, who indicated that they would be taking over sponsorship for him to go to Europe at the beginning of next year.

His father and manager, Brighton, said yesterday they were likely to spend the whole of this month in Johannesburg where they will be competing in different race meetings as the short 2020 season draws to an end.

"We will be based in Johannesburg for the whole of this month and Emmanuel will take part in six more races before he comes back home to Zimbabwe for a short break and he resumes his preparations for next year where he will most likely go and race in Europe," Brighton said.

Emmanuel's next big race in South Africa will be in Bloemfontein where he is expected to attend a pre-national event early next year before embarking on his European tour.