Zimbabwe: Detective Up for Robbery

5 October 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Prosper Dembedza

A detective with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has appeared in court on charges of robbing two men of US$130 000 at a fake roadblock in Harare.

The detective, Richard Majone (36), appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Judith Taruvinga on robbery charges together with Philip Tambaoga (32) last week.

They were remanded in custody to October 15 and advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

On September 20, the two, who were in the company of four accomplices that are still at large, decided to rob two men that were going to Mozambique to buy second hand clothes, the State told the court.

They mounted a fake road block where Robert Mugabe Road and Samora Machel Avenue merge into Mutare Road in Msasa.

Two members of the gang were wearing police uniforms.

Prosecutor Mr Lancelotte Mutsokoti told the court that the accused stopped the taxi hired by the complainant and his friend.

The court heard that one of the accused asked the taxi driver to show them his driver's licence while the other pulled him from his seat and forced him to sit in the back seat.

It is alleged that the accused persons drove along Mutare Road to the roundabout, turned into Harare Drive and parked the car.

The accused allegedly ordered the complainants to get out and lie down, then grabbed the black satchel containing US$130 000 before jumping into their black Honda Fit and speeding off.

Mr Charles Chikore from Chikore and Chigwaza is representing Tambaoga.

Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved.

