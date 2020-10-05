Zimbabwe: MDC-a Youths in Court for Forcibly Occupying MDC-T Offices

5 October 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Rutendo Rori

Eight MDC-Alliance activists on Saturday appeared in court charged with public violence after they tried to forcibly occupy the MDC-T's provincial offices in Marondera.

They appeared before magistrate Ms Sharon Mashavire who freed them on $500 bail each when she remanded them out of custody to October 15.

Prosecutor Mr Reward Sitotombe told the court that last week on Friday, the youths stormed the MDC-T offices in the company of other party executive members.

It is the State's case that the gang harassed MDC-T workers and ordered them off the premises.

The workers reported the incident to the police who investigated and arrested the eight, while others in the group escaped.

MDC-T spokesperson Mr Farai Nyandoro said the planned takeover of the office by MDC-Alliance members failed.

"These youths from MDC-A came here to disturb our peace by trying to evict our party officials manning the offices, but we resisted," he said. "Instead, they were arrested for violence.

"The rowdy MDC-A members were back again at the offices on their way from court and again forcibly entered the offices in clear provocation to the MDC-T officials who, however, remained calm."

