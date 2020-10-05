Zimbabwe: City Hornets Can't Wait for League Resumption

5 October 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Tadious Manyepo

HARARE City Hornets ladies' coach, Andrew Chitauro, says he is itching to return to action with his unbeaten team angling for a third successive title.

The Harare Basketball League was halted in March with five rounds of fixtures left due to Covid-19.

Chitauro's charges, who have won two titles since their promotion into the top-tier, were yet to lose when the marathon was stopped.

The Harare Basketball Association are hoping the national association's application for permission, to return to the courts, is considered.

"As it looks increasingly likely, that action will be returning, we should admit that our rhythm has definitely been affected by the long stressful, but necessary, break.

"But, there is a bit of comfort in that it's not only us, but the whole fraternity, which has been affected by this.

"The difference might be in how much the players will get over it, because given the situation, I don't think we will have a long time to train before games begin."

Chitauro's charges need to win four of their remaining five games to retain the title.

"As you know we were four games away from getting our third league championship in three years, and, we were still unbeaten," he said.

"The only team that had a chance of challenging for the title is Raiders. They have only lost once this year, and their loss was against us.

"We soundly beat them 95 -- 47 at their home court in Dzivarasekwa. We still have a return match with them.

"Lockdown has also hampered us from competing in the annual national championships, which is usually held in May.

"Winners of that championship get to represent the country, at club level, in a continental competition.

"We have since altered their training regime in preparation of a possible restart."

