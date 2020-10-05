South Africa: All We Need Is Hope

opinion

Ask anyone in South Africa what our three biggest problems are and most people will place corruption at the top. I happen to disagree.

Without further ado, here are South Africa's three biggest, most crippling, problems:

3) Corruption

It's been on many people's minds as SA's most pressing problem and, in many direct ways, it most certainly needs to be addressed urgently. Daily Maverick's Marianne Merten has estimated that the period of State Capture cost us R1.4-trillion, or close to one-third of our GDP - a devastating number, from which many a stronger country would struggle to recover. And yet, as massive and as devastating a problem as it is, corruption has not clogged every pore of our government and society. You can still get state services and expect not to pay for them, or at least pay a nominal fee. One can still get an ID or passport, or a Covid-19 test. A country is measured by how it treats its poorest and weakest - and it is not easy being poor in South Africa these days. But there are many, many countries that are worse off than us.

2) Incompetence

This is a big one. Although it goes...