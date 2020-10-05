South Africa: Minister Thoko Didiza Sends Condolences On Passing of Dr Anwah Nagia

press release

The Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Ms Thoko Didiza (MP), has expressed her great sadness on the passing of Dr Anwah Nagia, the chairperson of the District 6 Beneficiary Trust (D6BT).

"Dr Nagia was a lifelong activist and stalwart for the District 6 community. As a founder and chairperson of the District 6 Beneficiary Trust, he was a signatory to the restitution settlement for the redevelopment of District 6. His vision and leadership ensured a redevelopment process where the displaced multicultural community of District 6 could return to their rightful place in the City of Cape Town," said Minister Didiza.

The minister said: "Dr Nagia will also be remembered for serving his community through his numerous roles in heritage preservation, academia, social activism and philanthropy."

Minister Didiza is saddened that Dr Nagia's untimely passing will not allow him to see the full return of the District 6 beneficiary community back to District 6. "His actions and influence on the restitution and redevelopment process will always be indelibly etched in District 6."

The minister extends her deepest condolences to the Nagia family, friends and colleagues in the District 6 during this difficult time.