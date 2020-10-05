South Africa: Police Are Investigating an Inquest Case After Employee Drowns

4 October 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The South African Police Service in Tshamutumbu are investigating an inquest case following the drowning of a 32-year-old foreign national employee of ZZ2 on Friday, 02 October 2020 at about 11:00.

It is alleged that the deceased was busy repairing a pipeline inside the reservoir with other employees when their boat unexpectedly started to sink.

His colleagues allegedly managed to swim safely to the shore and called for assistance. Unfortunately, he was not able to rescue himself and subsequently drowned.

Police divers were summoned to the scene and retrieved his lifeless body from the dam.

Police investigations are continuing.

