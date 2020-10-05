South Africa: Premier Alan Winde Update On Covid-19 On 2 October

press release

As of 1pm on 2 October, the Western Cape has 2243 active COVID-19 infections with a total of 110 416 confirmed cases and 103 978 recoveries.

Data note: It is not always possible to check and verify that the address data supplied for each new recorded case is correct, within the time frames required to provide regular and timely updates. This means that in some instances, cases could be allocated to the wrong sub-districts. We are working with the sub-districts to clean and verify the data and where errors are picked up locally, cases will be re-allocated to the correct areas.

The Western Cape has recorded an additional 8 deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 4195. We send our condolences to their families and friends at this time.

Third edition of procurement disclosure report published:

Yesterday, Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities, David Maynier released the Western Cape Government's third procurement disclosure report into COVID-19 spending. This monthly report details all of the Western Cape Government's COVID-19 expenditure and this month, also includes expenditure by provincial government entities.

The Western Cape was the first province to make public its COVID-19 expenditure and we continue to release this information in order to ensure procurement transparency. I encourage residents to read and study the report and alert us to any issues that they may discover.

In the period between April and August, the Western Cape Government has reported COVID-19 related expenditure of just over R1.4 billion, while our entities COVID-19 expenditure is R2,86 million. This amount covers all procurement ranging from PPE and cleaning materials, to the provision of quarantine and isolation facilities, and the setting up and fitting out of our COVID-19 field hospitals.

We have also once again managed to exceed the national government target of 30% procurement from SMMEs. The Western Cape Government and its entities have procured 39.48% of the total value of all of our COVID-19 related expenditure from SMMEs since April.

More information and all the reports are available here: https://www.westerncape.gov.za/provincial-treasury/news/procurement-disclosure-report-reveals-r1404-billion-spent-covid-19

Mental Health Awareness Month:

October is both Mental Health Awareness Month and Transport Month in South Africa- which fall into the areas of dignity and wellbeing and safety identified by the Western Cape Government as focus areas in our COVID-19 recovery.

Throughout the pandemic, people have experienced immense pressure, stress and loss, which has a deep impact on mental health and wellbeing. Becoming ill, losing a loved one, losing a job, being a front-line responder or being cut off from the people you love can all cause trauma, stress and depression.

Mental illness can take many forms and it is not something that should be marginalized or stigmatized. So during this Mental Health Awareness Month, I encourage all of those who have been feeling like they need help and support, to reach out to a friend, a family member or a professional.

The Department of Health provides a variety of mental health services. Our primary healthcare services which are able to diagnose and treat common mental health facilities and organize the referral of more complex cases to more appropriate levels of mental health care. For more information on the mental health services offered by the Department, visit: https://www.westerncape.gov.za/general-publication/mental-health-services-western-cape

Throughout the lockdown, the Western Cape Department of Social Development and its partners have conducted over 45 000 debriefings, telephonic or one on one counseling sessions, and trauma counseling sessions to support people throughout this difficult period. To make use of these services, you can contact the Department of Social Development 0800 220 250 to be connected with your local office.

Transport month:

This Transport Month, the Department of Transport and Public Works in the province will be holding a number of interventions aimed at promoting pedestrian, passenger and driver safety throughout October.

Road safety is an important aspect of our safety focus, as road accidents can result in serious harm or even death. I therefore call on all residents to play their part to ensure that they and others are safe on the road. If you're a driver-ensure that your vehicle is safe and roadworthy, stick to the speed limit and obey road signs and traffic lights, don't drink and drive, ensure you and all of your passengers are buckled up and that children are securely fastened in a car seat. Long distance drivers such as truck, taxi and bus drivers must ensure that they take regular breaks so that they are rested and alert. If you are a pedestrian, obey traffic signals such as traffic lights, only cross streets when it is safe, and if you are walking at night, make sure you are visible.