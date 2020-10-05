Namibia: Murder Suspect Hands Himself to the Police

4 October 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

The main suspect in the death of Wilhelm Mikka, a resident of DRC settlement who was stabbed to death at Swakopmund, handed himself over to the Mondesa police station on Saturday.

Erongo police deputy commisioner Erastus Iikuyu confirmed that the 30-year-old suspect will appear in the Swakopmund Magistrate's Court tommorow on a charge of murder.

Acording to a police report, Mikka (45), was on his way home at around 01h40 on 26 September, when he was attacked and stabbed about four times (under the left arm and in the back) with an unknown object by the suspect. The suspect fled the scene with the victim's wallet.

Mikka succumbed to his injuries at the Swakopmund State Hospital two hours after the incident.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Singers Vie for Top Ten Spots at South African Idols
Race for WTO Top Spot Likely to Be Mohamed vs Okonjo-Iweala

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.