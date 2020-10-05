Namibia: Murder Suspect Hands Himself to the Police

The main suspect in the death of Wilhelm Mikka, a resident of DRC settlement who was stabbed to death at Swakopmund, handed himself over to the Mondesa police station on Saturday.

Erongo police deputy commisioner Erastus Iikuyu confirmed that the 30-year-old suspect will appear in the Swakopmund Magistrate's Court tommorow on a charge of murder.

Acording to a police report, Mikka (45), was on his way home at around 01h40 on 26 September, when he was attacked and stabbed about four times (under the left arm and in the back) with an unknown object by the suspect. The suspect fled the scene with the victim's wallet.

Mikka succumbed to his injuries at the Swakopmund State Hospital two hours after the incident.