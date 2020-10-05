Nigeria: FCTA Donates Ferry Boats, Relief Materials to Kwali Flood Victims

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has donated two ferry boats, mattresses and other relief materials to flood victims in Dafa, Tungan Sarki, Tungan Guli and Damakusa communities, all in Kwali area council.

The items donated by the administration include 100 mattresses, 100 cartons of spaghetti, 100 bags of 10kg rice, 100 bags of millet, 100 bags of sorghum and 100 pieces of wrappers, would be distributed to the affected families in the affected communities.

Minister of state for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, who presented the items to the leadership of Kwali area council and some traditional leaders at the weekend, explained that the relief materials was a demonstration of the administration's responsibilities of assisting the citizens.

Aliyu reiterated the call for the residents to stay-off waterways, adding that no responsible leader wants to see or hear that a community under its purview was inflicted by hardship, either man-made or natural disaster.

"Distributing relief materials to the communities affected by flood in Kwali is a demonstration of the fact that we feel your pains and sympathise with you because all we are giving you is not enough to make up for your losses. To the Dafa community, we are donating two boats, to be used in ferrying people, goods and services."

Receiving the relief materials, the council secretary, Hon. Bako Pai commended the minister for a promise kept, adding that she has demonstrated not just purposeful leadership, but also the spirit of a caring mother.

While assuring that the items would be distributed to the affected communities, Pai also called on the affected families to remain calm during the distribution of the items.