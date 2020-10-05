Nigeria: Diamond Anniversary Celebration Just Started - Buhari

Celebration of the country's 60th independence celebration has just started and would last for a year, President Muhammadu Buhari has said.

In his speech entitled "Greater Together", Buhari urged Nigerians to always do what is right and proper, adding: "It is my sincere hope that by the end of this anniversary on September 30th, 2021, we will all be proud of taking this individual and collective self-assessment for the progress of our great Nation."

Buhari's statement that events marking the anniversary would be for one year might indicate the government's plan to capitalise on the diamond jubilee to highlight its achievements, especially in infrastructure and agriculture.

During a retreat for his cabinet in September, Buhari had charged ministers to quit being timid and trumpet the government's achievements.

As part of its contribution to marking the milestone anniversary, LEADERSHIP Group is presenting the Nigeria @ 60 Big Book, an iconic collection that has been endorsed by prominent leaders including President Buhari.

Other leaders who have endorsed the publication are former President Goodluck Jonathan, former Head of State General Abdulsalami A. Abubakar, and former Head of State General (Dr.) Yakubu Gowon.

The Chairman of LEADERSHIP Group, Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah, said any impression that the diamond jubilee ended on October 1 was mistaken. He stated: "From what the President said, that date was actually the flag-off.

"I'm impressed by the quality of work that has gone into the production of the Big Book; it's a truly Nigerian story book, not like some of what has been flying around. The Big Book will not only provide a unique perspective to our past, it is also a window on what is coming. It's a book of value."

Nda-Isaiah said LEADERSHIP COLLECTION Limited, a LEADERSHIP Group subsidiary publishing the book, was planning a private viewing to which subscribers, business icons and former Nigerian leaders would be invited, before the public launch.

In a foreword to the book by Gowon, which Nda-Isaiah received in Abuja last week, the former leader described the Big Book as "a noteworthy publication".

Former Group Managing Director of LEADERSHIP Group and Vice Chairman of LEADERSHIP COLLECTION Limited, Mr. Azu Ishiekwene, said he was impressed by the excitement and expression of interest the iconic publication has created. It would be a mistake for any organisation, especially MDAs, to pass up the chance to subscribe, he noted.

Ishiekwene also said it is significant that Buhari mentioned that while the country's 60th independence anniversary started on October 1, the diamond jubilee would be observed for one year.

Limited content of the Big Book is available for viewing on www.nigeriasixty.com.