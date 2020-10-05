Nigeria: No Date for Orientation Course Yet - NYSC

National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has said that it not fixed a date for any orientation course yet.

In a statement sent to Daily Trust signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Adenike Adeyemi the scheme has denied a news release speculating that the Orientation Course shall resume 27th October, 2020, with Batch "A" Stream 2, which it adds has further been subdivided into Batches "A" and "B".

She said that the news release was fake hence, prospective Corps Members and the public were therefore enjoined to disregard the news in its entirety.

Adeyemi said that the management of the scheme has been working with the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 to ensure the reopening of NYSC Orientation Camps nationwide, which the PTF had earlier tied to the resumption of educational institutions in the country.

She stated that the Scheme has ensured that all the COVID-19 safety protocols incidental to safe hosting of Orientation programmes were in place in all its 37 Orientation Camps.

According to her, the scheme was optimistic that the Federal Government, through the PTF will soon give approval for the full resumption of camping.

She urged the prospective corps members stay tuned to NYSC's traditional and new media platforms for authentic information.