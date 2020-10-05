Nigeria: No Date for Orientation Course Yet - NYSC

4 October 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Maureen Onochie

National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has said that it not fixed a date for any orientation course yet.

In a statement sent to Daily Trust signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Adenike Adeyemi the scheme has denied a news release speculating that the Orientation Course shall resume 27th October, 2020, with Batch "A" Stream 2, which it adds has further been subdivided into Batches "A" and "B".

She said that the news release was fake hence, prospective Corps Members and the public were therefore enjoined to disregard the news in its entirety.

Adeyemi said that the management of the scheme has been working with the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 to ensure the reopening of NYSC Orientation Camps nationwide, which the PTF had earlier tied to the resumption of educational institutions in the country.

She stated that the Scheme has ensured that all the COVID-19 safety protocols incidental to safe hosting of Orientation programmes were in place in all its 37 Orientation Camps.

According to her, the scheme was optimistic that the Federal Government, through the PTF will soon give approval for the full resumption of camping.

She urged the prospective corps members stay tuned to NYSC's traditional and new media platforms for authentic information.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Won't Allow Travellers from the U.S. and France
Singers Vie for Top Ten Spots at South African Idols

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.