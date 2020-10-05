Malawi: Mutharika Maintains Kusaila As His Pick for Leader of Opposition - Holds DPP 'Caucus'

4 October 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Embattled president of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Peter Mutharika has stuck to his guns to picking Francis Kasaila as his preferred choice of the leader of the opposition despite party legislators electing Mulanje Central MP Kondwani Nankhumwa.

Mutharika, the country's immediate past president held a meeting of party officials and members of Parliament at his retirement home in Mangochi on Sunday where he asserted that Kasaila should be the leader of opposition.

The meeting which took over 5 hours had notable faces such as Joseph Mwanamvekha, Susuwele Banda, Symon Vuwa Kaunda, Noel Lipipa and Mary Navicha.

Speaking after the meeting, DPP chief whip, Symon Vuwa Kaunda said the meeting was a caucus which routinely happens when Parliament is in session.

"We held this meeting to have an audience with the president so that we can discuss a number of issues happening in Parliament. There is nothing sinister about it," he said.

Kaunda said among others, the caucus discussed the position of leader of opposition and how business can be conducted in Parliament.

"We have discussed to maintain our stand that the leader of opposition is Francis Kasaila," he said.

Kaunda said Nankhumwa "imposed himself on the position."

He, therefore, said the party will take the Mangochi resolutions are the stand of DPP.

Nankhumwa did not attend the Mangochi meeting with some legislators and party Secretary General Gresedler Jeffrey who conducted a politicall rally in Blantyre.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
South Africa Won't Allow Travellers from the U.S. and France
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Out With the Old, In With the New - Liberia Govt Reshuffles
Lungisa Xhamela Voted Out of South African Idols

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.