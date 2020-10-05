Nigeria: Lagos East Senatorial Slot - PDP Wants Abiru Sacked From October 31 Bye-Election

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Lagos has called for the disqualification of the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate, Tokunbo Abiru in the forthcoming Lagos East Senatorial District scheduled for October 31 over what it called "voter fraud."

Dr Adetokunbo Pearse, Media Director to PDP senatorial candidate, Babatunde Gbadamosi, made the call in a statement on Sunday.

The statement reads in part: "Lagos APC true to its disregard for the rule of law and disrespect for Lagosians has classified the PDP case against its embattled candidate for Senate as 'false and laughable'.

"Firstly, there is nothing false about the case. Court records will show that indeed, on September 29, 2020, the PDP and its Senatorial Candidate, Babatunde Gbadamosi dragged Abiru, his party, APC, and Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to court.

"In the suit filed in the Federal High Court of Nigeria in the Lagos Judicial Division Holden at Lagos, the PDP and Gbadamosi are asking for the disqualification of Abiru on at least two counts: One, Abiru has two Permanent Voters cards, and he is not registered to vote in the East Senatorial District.

"Our evidence for the first case against Abiru can be verified from the Voters Register as it exists on the INEC server.

"For the second case against Abiru, we refer to his letter of 14 August 2020, to INEC, requesting a transfer of his address from Road A2 HSE Ago, Carlton Gate Estate, off Chevron Drive, Lekki Lagos, to 38 Oriwu Road, Ita Elewa, Ikorodu Lagos. Mr Abiru's request was not granted, because as INEC explained to him, 'Continuous Voter Registration Exercise is presently suspended' Clearly, therefore, based on case number 1, Mr Abiru is guilty of identity fraud.

"With two PVC's, it is reasonable to assume that Abiru is one of those people who vote multiple times on election day. Based on case number 2, it is clear that "Abiru cannot vote in the October 31 Lagos East Senatorial Election.

"According to the constitution, a citizen who cannot vote cannot be voted for. The case against Abiru is watertight.

"His sponsor did not do his due diligence. He imposed Abiru on the members of his party and wants to impose him on the people of Lagos East (Epe, Ibeju-Lekki, Ikorodu, Kosofe, Somolu).

"Abiru is not marketable. a bank collapsed under his leadership.

"This month, when he appears in court, the court of judicial opinion will certainly indict him of voter fraud. Gbadamosi has no such negatives. He is a successful businessman with a passion to improve the quality of life for the people of Lagos.

He is intelligent and resourceful.

"Gbadamosi emerged candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in a democratic election."

In its reaction, APC spokesperson in Lagos, Seye Oladejo, said PDP's reaction is only a testament to their imminent defeat in the 31st October election.

Oladejo stated that the allegation is not only false, but laughable.

"Our attention has been drawn to an online report by an unknown blog alleging that a suit has been instituted challenging the eligibility of our candidate, Mr Tokunbo Abiru, to contest for the Lagos East Senatorial Election on account of a purported double registration as a voter.

"The allegation as contained in that report is not only false but we find it laughable. It is apparent that the Plaintiffs have not availed themselves the original copy of the Electoral Act 2010 (As amended).

"We understand their panic, fear, and unease on account of the overwhelming and calamitous defeat that awaits them on the 31st of October, 2020. They should do well to ask the Traducers of Willie Obiano (of Anambra State) and Yahaya Bello (of Kogi State) and avail themselves of several other Court decisions in that respect.

"Let them continue to chase shadows while we remain focused as we campaign and gather support in the nooks and crannies of the Lagos East Constituency.

We assure our teeming supporters and the entire electorate that our candidate's eligibility is unassailable and by God's grace, he will emerge victorious at the election come 31st October 2020.

Vanguard