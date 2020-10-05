Tanzania: Police Must Act Tough On Those Belittling Peace

AS politicians crisscross the country looking for votes to ascend to power, be it as one being the president, Member of Parliament or Councillor, we should know that political campaign time is framed and thereafter Tanzanians must put aside politics and develop their country.

With this in mind, it beats logics to hear of a case, where a politician (read Tanzanian) would threaten to go to streets if defeated in the race.

Tanzania is a country of peace and tranquility that is taken as a role model in Africa. This is a country that sacrificed a lot to see into it that its neighbours are relieved off the colonial yoke and the apartheid system and it succeeded.

For that matter, the Police force must be supported by every peace loving citizen to see into it that whoever harbours any ill-motive to cause chaos, either to please his/her foreign master or for whatever reason is crashed.

We should know that Tanzania belongs to Tanzanians and whoever is bent on thinking that it is politics and day in day out, ought to know that this game has time and masters. Revisiting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Simon Sirro stance, there are politicians whose utterances can easily plunge the country into chaos and as custodians of peace and security, the police force must be supported when they pounce on those whose actions and messages point to violence.

This is because the language being used by some leaders who seek political office in the October 28 General Election is akin to provoking law enforcers to take action against them.

Why can't these people tell the voters, what they have in store for them or what they have achieved in the past years?

" I respect all politicians from all parties, but they should respect the laws and mind their language... if you listen carefully to the kind of language some politicians use, you will not fail to notice aggression," said the IGP.

Tanzanians want peace than anything in this planet. Peace and security is an essential factor of human life.

A peaceful and secure environment is critical to every society since it affects all aspects of economic and social development in a country, and is a necessary sin-q ua non to the realization of human rights.

Peace puts forward the framework for investment in the presence of attitudes, institutions and structures that create and sustain peaceful societies.

Peace investment promotes the optimum environment for human potential to flourish: in a personal, societal, and economic sense and that is what Tanzanians want now and after the 28th October general elections.