Tanzania: Vaccinate Eligible Children,Parents Told

HEALTH experts have urged parents and guardians to send all eligible children for immunisation as the service is important for preventing preventable diseases and deaths.

It has been proven that vaccination prevents about 2-3 million deaths each year worldwide, according to Dar es Salaam Acting Regional Medical Officer (RMO), Dr Ayoub Kibito, when opening a one-day seminar for journalists in Dar es Salaam aimed at raising vaccination awareness.

"It has been proven that vaccination is an effective strategy to eradicate diseases and reduce child mortality and reduce high costs that families and the nation as a whole incur on treating diseases caused by preventable diseases. In the country, the success of the vaccine is evident. For example, we have succeeded in eradicating smallpox, whooping cough, polio and tetanus, while measles wards are closed. This great success is due to the fact that over 80 per cent of children under the age of one have successfully been vaccinated in the country," he stated.

The government, in collaboration with health stakeholders, has facilitated the acquisition of all vaccines and according to figures for 2018/19, Tanzania has reached the vaccination rate of 99 per cent.

Dr Kibito mentioned the diseases targeted by the National Immunisation and Vaccines Development Programme (IVDP) as TB, diphtheria, whooping cough, polio, measles, rubella, tetanus, hepatitis B, meningitis, pneumonia, diarrhoea and cervical cancer.

Dr Kibito noted that the country had nine vaccines that prevented 13 diseases mentioned above.

"The ministry has prioritised vaccination services and the government does everything possible to ensure vaccines are available on time at all facilities that provide immunisation services in the country," he commented.

Dr Kibito pointed out that it was an important step taken by the fifth phase government under President John Magufuli to fight against preventable diseases.

He said the government, in collaboration with development partners, had successfully procured 74 vehicles, three fork lifts and one generator at 7.8bn/-.

"These strides have strengthened immunisation services for distribution in 61 councils in the country," said Dr Kibito.

However, he noted that despite great achievements, there were still children who had not received or completed immunisation schedules, especially girls eligible for vaccination against cervical cancer as they were at risk of contracting diseases and endangering their health.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It is very important to ensure that every child receives complete immunisation on time to control outbreaks, especially considering that there have been polio outbreaks in neighbouring countries and here in the country," he said.

"I urge parents, guardians to send children eligible for immunisation to health facilities so that they can get appropriate immunisation as scheduled. The most targeted population is all children under the age of five who have not received or completed the immunisation schedule according to their age," he emphasised.

Meanwhile, IVDP Acting Manager Ms Lotalis Gadau said diseases spread faster in communities with a high percentage of unvaccinated people.

"The more people that are vaccinated, the less likely a disease can move from person to person. That is called herd or community immunity. Vaccinating your child protects not only your child, but all other children, including those who are too young or unable to be vaccinated," she explained.