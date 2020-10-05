Tanzania: Football Analyst Hails Taifa Stars Selection

FOOTBALL analyst Ali Mayai has expressed his satisfaction on the choice of players recently called to form national team, Taifa Stars squad for the FIFA- date international friendly against Burundi.

The match will be played at the Benjamin Mkapa stadium on Saturday and, Mayai, who spoke to 'Daily News' reporter yesterday, said Coach Etienne Ndayiragije has wisely picked a tailor-made team of players from what they delivered to their clubs in their Premier League games in and outside the country.

At the defence, he said the choice of players such as Dickson Job (Mtibwa), Bakari Mwamnyeto (Young Africans ), Idd Moby (Azam), Abdallah Sebo (Azam) can be good example of the perfect choice as they look capable of doing a hefty work on building up the new defending machinery.

He hoped the defence line will work at its best to the tactics preferred to coach's philosophy after the absence of the long serving defenders like Kelvin Yondani and Aggrey Morris who have been left due to age factors.

Mayai further said the coach has built up a squad from youth and senior players so as to bring a good balance and build up a new stage for the coming generation. Players such as Nickson Kibabage (Diffa El Jadidi) who has been on form with an impressive performance from the Moroccan side, is likely to help the squad when he teams well with players in local teams such as Idd Nado (Azam) who has been on a good form.

Meanwhile, Taifa Stars striker Mbwana Samatta said he was happy to score two goals in their 2-1 win over Fatih Karagumruk in his full Turkish Super Lightweight debut on Saturday, reports Benjamin Ben.

He pumped in one goal in each half to give his new team Fenerbahce a deserved triumph and essential three points thereby revealing the potential part inside him which English Premier League side Aston Villa let go.

Samatta wrote on his Instagram page: "We made a great team effort to secure three points in our today's (Saturday) match.

"Also, very happy to score two goals. Now, all our focus is to keep working hard and try to win as many games as possible."

Samatta is among the list of 25 players who have been summoned by Taifa Stars Head Coach Etienne Ndayiragije to begin camp today ahead of Saturday's international friendly match against Burundi.