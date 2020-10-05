East Africa: Devastating Floods in the Horn

The diplomatic costs and prospects of a region hit by particularly heavy rains

BY MULUGETA GUDETA

The bad news is that neighboring Sudan, and of course most countries of the Horn region, have been hit by floods that burst their banks and inundated large tracts and displaced hundreds of thousands of people in Somalia, Ethiopia and Sudan. Within Ethiopia itself, most big rivers such as the Awash River further south have damaged crops, displaced farmers and led to human misery unforeseen before. Many people lost their lives, others were rescued thanks to the valiant activities of helicopter rescue crews that fled to the most devastated areas and saved many lives.

Crops worth hundreds of millions of Birr were destroyed; putting a new challenge to the already vulnerable farmers whose livelihoods entirely depend on irrigation farming along the banks of the Awash. The situation is particularly severe in Afar region where vulnerability to the recent floods was most serious. The floods have added another dimension to the misery of the people already struggling with the mortal challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

In Somalia too, floods killed and displaced people along the Shebelle and other minor rivers that have destroyed many rural settlements in addition to the Al Shabab terrorism that has already made a bad situation even worse. The rainy season that is just over has left behind a trail of wretchedness in a region known for its vulnerability to natural and man-made catastrophes.

According to available information on the latest flooding in Sudan, unprecedented rainfalls caused overwhelming floods across 16 Sudanese states, with the Nile reaching water levels not seen for nearly a century. It ranks among the most severe floods recorded in the region. The Sudanese government has already declared a three-month state of emergency over deadly floods that have stretched the capacity of relief organizations to a breaking point and threatening helpless relief workers with the prospect of leaving the flooded areas before the crisis is over.

According to a report by Aljazeera television, "Humanitarian workers in disaster-hit Sudan are in danger of running out of funds to continue operations, and flooding were continuing to pose unprecedented challenges for thousands of vulnerable farmers across the country." Aljazeera 's report continued by saying that, "Flooding and landslide triggered by torrential downpours have affected nearly 830,000 people, destroyed hundreds of thousands of homes and damaged large tracts of farmland just before harvest."

According to a United Nations report, "the funding to respond to the devastation is very low. Most experts agree that natural disasters have a tendency to make the devastations to be felt long after the flooding is over. Accordingly, the flood disasters in Sudan will start to be felt severely in the coming months after the floods have long subsided, posing insurmountable humanitarian, economic and social crises across the length and breadth of the country.

The good news about the floods in Sudan, if at all there is such a good news, is the opinion expressed by some experts that the floods could have been even worse without Ethiopia filling the GERD dam that has retained a good amount of water that could otherwise went to Sudan and made the situation more catastrophic than it actually is. This is not an amateur opinion but the utterance of experts who studied the situation at closer quarter.

If this is true, the GERD has in a way helped alleviate the flooding in Sudan and proved beneficial to Sudan's perennial flooding problem. In a way, this is also another justification that Ethiopia's filling the GERD dam before the floods in Sudan was the right decision although there were opposition to it from forces and interests that opposed the filling of the GERD according to schedule. Last but not least, filling the GERD according to schedule, and the stemming of the floods in Sudan as disproof that Ethiopia is allegedly out to hurt riparian countries, an allegation repeatedly expressed by anti- Ethiopian forces in the region that are bent on distorting the true objective of the GERD.

Ethiopia has already expressed its sympathies to the flood victims who have lost their livelihoods, families and livestock to the floods. The floods are tragic but they should nevertheless provide an opportunity to stop and think about the future and what needs to be done in order to prevent such disasters in the future and in connection with the filling of the GERD. Water experts of the three countries, namely Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia in particular will have to sit down and deliberate on the issues instead of staying stuck by the dam filling dispute that already become obsolete. The issue of filling the GERD is obsolete because the dam is filled according to Ethiopia's time table and there is no way to turn the clock back at this point. Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia and even Washington cannot revive the issue of filling the GERD because it is an already dead issue. All the parties involved in the dispute should now turn their attention to the most immediate challenge, which is the proper management of the Nile waters so that catastrophic floods would not occur in the future.

So, the Sudan floods have changed the agenda from one of filling the GERD to that of managing the Nile waters properly so that similar catastrophes will not occur in the future. And this brings us to the technical issue related to the GERD and to the water rights of riparian states that are still caught in dispute and unable to break out of the gridlock. How should Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia cooperate in managing the waters of the Nile so that all three countries would benefit equally in normal times as well as in times of severe flooding as the present one. They should cooperate and work hard to formulate a model for flood management and water administration in the future, instead of remaining imprisoned in the past.

An objective overview of the situation in connection with the Nile water dispute since the first phase filling of the GERD, one may be optimistic about the recent positive turn of events particularly in relations between Sudan and Ethiopia. It is a good news indeed that Sudanese investors last week expressed their readiness to cooperate with Ethiopia in the framework of the opportunities created by the GERD or outside of it. A delegation of Sudanese entrepreneurs has also visited towns in southern Ethiopia to see what opportunities awaits potential investors and conduct a fact finding assessment of the situation.

The Egyptians are, on the other hand, directly or indirectly blaming Ethiopia of espousing a strategy that would terminate Egypt's so-called diplomatic or economic hegemony in the Horn region. Judging from the Egyptian media reports and opinions by diplomatic insiders, the Egyptians authorities are still licking their wounds over the GERD instead of coming up with new and constructive initiatives to move the process forward.

Western quarters too are echoing Egyptian concerns in different ways. A recent article in Foreign Affairs online magazine reflected views similar to those expressed in Egyptian government circles by saying that, among other things that Ethiopia is determined to put an end to Egypt's hegemonic aspirations in the region by using the GERD project as a kind of strategic weapon. Nothing can be farther than this kind of statement articulated by US quarters close to the foreign policy think tank in the administration.

Ethiopia is working not to harm any riparian state of the Nile river whether it is a downstream or an upstream nation and remains committed to the principle of a fairer, just equitable and mutually beneficial share of the Nile waters. By the same token, Ethiopia remains determined to turn the GERD into a tool of regional economic cooperation and development, despite rumors and opinions to the contrary.

The US administration has vested interests in keeping Ethiopia as a dependable partner and ally in the Horn region whether in the context of the war on terror or in the framework of the ongoing great power scramble for economic resources, new alliances and share of spheres of influence. US-Ethiopia relations are historical, long lasting and strategic.

This is particularly true at this time when Ethiopia is following a peaceful, amicable and cooperative relationship with all countries that are ready to support its efforts to overcome poverty, hunger and backwardness. The US should therefore be one of the key global powers that should support such a commendable enterprise and not hamper it by withholding development assistance that may not stop Ethiopia from perusing its dream of economic prosperity but can put a temporary clog in the wheels of Ethio-American cooperation.

It always remains true that administrations change through time, policies may take new turns and twists but bilateral relations always prove more durable. They often overcome the bad times and inevitably enter a new and fresh period again. The year 2021 may prove critical for both the US and Ethiopia as elections takes place in both countries and the future may hold new opportunities and challenges. What will remain unchanged in both countries will be the aspirations of the peoples of the US and Ethiopia to build a new and better world on the ruins of the old colonial and neocolonial world order.

It may therefore be time for the US administration to reconsider the wisdom of suspending development assistance to one African country in order to support the cause of another African country. Washington would be a lot more reasonable, impartial and fairer by supporting both countries irrespective of their dispute over the GERD which has nothing to do with American development assistance. Washington would therefore do better supporting the victims of massive flooding in the Horn region instead of withdrawing development assistance from a country that is serving as a model of cooperation, peace and economic growth. After all, US development assistance is predicated on nothing other than the ideals of traditional American ideals of freedom, democracy, compassion and humanism as espoused by its great leaders of the past as well as the present.