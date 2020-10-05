Ethiopia: Us Task On Humanitarian Crisis Response in Ethiopia

US state department's bureau of population, refugees, and migration and the U.S. agency for international development's bureau of humanitarian affairs work shoulder to shoulder to drive U.S. leadership in the international humanitarian crisis responses across Africa's countries and globally, according to US embassy in Ethiopia.

In telephonic conference to Journalists drawn from Africa countries, including, The Ethiopia Herald, Richard Albright, Deputy Assistant Secretary at the Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration, said that In Ethiopia, 12,000 refugees and host community children in two regions benefitted from school construction and improvements as well as teacher training grants helping to improve local schools, integrate refugee education services into the national education system, and reduce reliance on humanitarian assistance over the long term.

He went on to say that in Africa, we see protracted and complex crises, like South Sudan and Somalia, the Sahel, as well as new and emerging crises in Cameroon and Burkina Faso. In South Sudan, a brutal conflict has led to the largest refugee crisis in Africa, with nearly 2.3 million South Sudanese refugees in Sudan, Uganda, Ethiopia, Kenya, and the Democratic Republic of Congo on top of 1.6 million internally displaced people. Armed conflict and drought conditions have forced generations of Somalis to flee their homes.

According to him, the violence in multiple regions of the Democratic Republic of Congo has forcibly displaced more than 800,000 refugees and displaced more than 4 million people internally. Neighboring countries absorb these displaced people. Uganda, for instance, hosts the largest population of South Sudanese refugees, over 880,000, and the largest number of refugees from the DRC, nearly 400,000. North African countries host growing numbers of Syrian refugees as well as sub-Saharan African refugees and migrants trying to reach Europe.

Added he said that global humanitarian needs are spiking, with the 2020 Global Humanitarian Overview identifying nearly 168 million people requiring humanitarian assistance and protection around the world. Beyond the shocking number of vulnerable people, we've also seen a disturbing rise in attacks on the very aid workers who seek to help the world's most vulnerable.

According to the Aid Worker Security Database, 2019 surpassed all previous recorded years in the number of major attacks committed against aid workers.

He stated that shifting to what the U.S. does to help vulnerable people and work with our partners across Africa, US has taken a leading role in the international response to every single one of these crisis situations I just covered. In Fiscal Year 2019, the Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration at the Department of State provided more than 960 million USD in humanitarian assistance alone in the African continent. And in Fiscal Year 2020, US has on track to provide nearly 1 billion USD.

In responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, he remarked that US has provided nearly 120 million to African countries and regional responses in Africa. And US provide this assistance through our partners, ranging from international humanitarian organizations such as the Office of the High Commissioner for Refugees, the International Committee of the Red Cross, the UN Children's Fund, UNICEF, and the International Organization for Migration, as well as nongovernmental organizations, including those that help meet very local and specific needs through our Julia Taft grants. It is a strategic imperative of the United States to assist the most vulnerable by providing leadership and expertise in humanitarian assistance, supporting displaced people close to their homes until they can safely and voluntarily return and/or immigrate.

"We have worked with partners to assist the safe and voluntary return of refugees to Mozambique, Chad, Ethiopia, Somalia, and Nigeria. The United States Government's leadership is representative of a broader tradition of generosity in humanitarian affairs, and this generosity is reflected in our private sector businesses, civil society organizations including faith-based organizations, right down to individual Americans, who donate more than any other nation and can be found working on the ground in crisis responses with international and nongovernmental organizations." He noted.

He said that: "while our support is crucial to efforts to protect and assist refugees, conflict victims, internally displaced persons, stateless persons, and vulnerable migrants, an important aspect of our support is often overlooked -that's often overlooked is our focus on building the resources and capacities of host communities across Africa. And we recognize there are social, economic, and political challenges that can be exacerbated by an influx of vulnerable people, especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. And our investments in vulnerable people are ultimately to get them on their feet and contribute to the host communities, improving the lives of everyone involved."

Max Primorac, Senior Deputy Assistant Administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development's Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance, on his part said that it is important to restate that the United States is the world's leading donor of humanitarian assistance. Nearly two-thirds of this funding, over 6 billion, comes from USAID's Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance. More than half of that amount is dedicated for Africa. USAID leads and coordinates the U.S. Government's disaster assistance efforts overseas, and we're reaching tens of millions of people around the world with lifesaving aid.

He capitalized that in Africa, USAID responded to disasters in nearly 30 countries just last year, including responding to floods, droughts, Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and the many complex emergencies that stem from the conflict and insecurity. And USAID continue to support vulnerable communities across the African continent. The U.S. announced nearly 152 million USD in additional humanitarian assistance for countries in the Sahel, and this includes more than 85 million from our Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance to provide, specifically, emergency food and shelter, access to primary healthcare, vital medical supplies and medicine, safe drinking water, and income-earning opportunities for families who have been economically impacted by the crisis. As to him, USAID has responded to recent flooding that impacted a wide swaths of East, Central, and West Africa. This includes the countries of South Sudan, Ethiopia, Somalia, Chad, Niger, Cabo Verde, Senegal, and Sudan. And in Sudan, USAID recently just airlifted 155 metric tons of critical relief supplies to help the people affected by the flooding there. The United States also continues to lead COVID-19 response efforts throughout the world.

He remarked that in Africa, USAID has provided over 254 million in humanitarian assistance to help prevent and respond to COVID-19 in some of the most vulnerable communities. And because people are more resilient to crises and disasters when they are healthy, nourished, and economically secure, USAID is simultaneously working year-round in many countries throughout Africa to address the root causes of hunger and poverty in order to build a stable foundation for growth.