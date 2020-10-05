East Africa: Opec Funds to East Africa for Developmental Objectives

The OPEC Fund for International Development has signed a 20 million USD term loan in favor of East African Development Bank, according to Apo group.

East African Development Bank will use the loan to support small-and medium-size enterprises and infrastructure projects in East Africa. East African Development Bank is an important regional development institution for delivering key development objectives across the East Africa region. It enjoys a high level of commitment from member states Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda, as well a diverse shareholder base that includes multilateral and bilateral development institutions and international financial institutions.

Small and medium enterprise account for more than half of east African development bank's portfolio. They play an important part in development, driving economic growth and employment opportunities in East Africa and in developing countries more generally. The bank is expanding its resource mobilization activities to meet the growing financing needs of small and medium enterprises.

"We are very pleased to support private sector development in East Africa, which goes to the core of our mandate," said OPEC Fund Director- General Dr. Abdulhamid Alkhalifa. "We have partnered with East African Development Bank since 2001 and we appreciate the opportunity to strengthen our relationship. Small and medium enterprises are critical to achieving progress toward Sustainable Development Goal 8 on decent work and economic growth. Efficient infrastructure, as part of sustainable development goals 9, improves access to social services, reduces business and production costs, supports trade, and will ultimately provide East Africa with a more competitive business environment."

Vivienne Yeda, the Director-General of East Africa Development Bank, said: "We are pleased to receive a line of credit of 20 million USD from the OPEC Fund dedicated to financing small and medium enterprises and infrastructure projects in East African Development Bank member countries. We appreciate the confidence placed in the East African Development Bank by the OPEC Fund. By financing Small and medium enterprises, we expect to promote enterprises that generate employment opportunities, social economic development and consequently promote regional integration.

The small and medium enterprise sector is a critical pillar for sustainable economic growth as it is the backbone of the East African Development Bank member countries' economies." This is the third loan the OPEC Fund has provided to East African Development Bank in support of small and medium enterprises. In 2001, the organization approved 10 million USD, followed by a further 15 million USD in 2013.

East African Development Bank was established in 1967 under the treaty of the then East African Cooperation between Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania. Following the breakup of the East African Community in 1977, the bank was re-established under its own charter in 1980. Under the new charter, the bank's mandate and operational scope were expanded to provide a broad range of products and services that are tailored for the region's economic development requirements.

The bank supports sustainable social economic development and regional integration through financing projects in both the public and private sector entities in the East African Development Bank member states. The shareholders of the bank include the member states of Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda and other multilateral development institutions and commercial banks.

The OPEC Fund is the development finance institution established by the Member States of OPEC in 1976 as a channel of aid to developing countries. The OPEC Fund works in cooperation with developing country partners and the international donor community to stimulate economic growth and alleviate poverty in all disadvantaged regions of the world. It does this by providing financing to build essential infrastructure, strengthen social services and promote productivity, competitiveness and trade.

The OPEC Fund's work is people-centered, focusing on projects that meet basic needs, such as food, energy, infrastructure, employment, clean water and sanitation, healthcare and education. The OPEC Fund aims to encourage self-reliance and inspire hope for the future.