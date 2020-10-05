Ethiopia: Modernizing Transportation Vital to Improve Tourism - Stakeholders

ADDIS ABABA - Providing quality accessible and modern transport service is essential to assist tourism and boost its gain, Transportation actors said,

Elauto Assembly PLC Managing Director Bekele Abebe told The Ethiopian Herald that his company is assembling automobiles besides the effortsby its sister company Taxiye, to modernize taxi services and supportthe tourism sector by providing latest ride-hailing services.

Recently, the company has handed over 70 taxis for service providing associations in four cities.

According to the Managing Director, the company is working to curb shortage of quality taxi services through assembling and providing 1500 CC, 2020 model taxis that have low carbon emission. The taxis are dispatched to Addis Ababa, Bishoftu, Bahir Dar and Adama.

They are suitable for both local users and foreign tourists since the comfy taxis have, low fuel consumption. They are reachable from every corner since they have installed latest technology functioning based on application, he said. "We hope the taxis will garner better income to the country either in enhancing transportation or tourism."

The company has provided about 120 taxis so far of which 50 are distributed in the capital.

According to Taxiye Executive Officer Tsedey Asfaw, Taxiye is deploying latest taxis that use state-of-the-art technology for instant services.

The application installed on the new taxis has typical features like manual ride, shared ride, and rental and outstation services. In addition, 6055 is operational to get the service on call, she mentioned.

Addis Ababa City Government Transport Authority Public, Freight Transport Deployment, Allotment and Operator Permit Director Alazar Yirdaw said that quality vehicles are important to improve the transport and the tourism sectors.

Elauto is playing due role in this regard through engaging in providing latest taxis equipped with the needed technology to modernize services that can satisfy tourists and local customer's need, he noted.

"The city is not only the capital of Ethiopia, but also the diplomatic hub of the continent. Therefore, we have been working to modernize the transport industry to assist tourism."

The authority is applying e-taxi service system that inverted the previous taxi service setup in which the customer had to move to board taxi, he pointed out.

On the other hand, it is working to decreaseoldest transportation vehicles replacing them by new low-carbon emitting cars so as to ensure environmental protection, he stated.

E-taxi service system helps to easily meet the service provider and customer as it is operated by latest technology that indicates timely position and distance between them, he expressed.

Expansion of such services will encourage the tourism sector as it allows tourists to easily access comfortable and secured transportation to easily reach at the destination they scheduled to visit, according to the director.

The authority has given electronic taxi service license to 16 organizations so far to respond to the demand for quality transport service, it was learnt.