Ethiopia: Wealth Distribution Key to Narrow Down Rich-and-Poor Gap

Business Management serves as a vehicle to accelerate the economic growth of the country and to improve the living standards of the society at large. It as well increases per capita income of the people. Regarding business handling and management, The Ethiopian Herald had approached business consultant, Yonas Wubshet, to shed light on the business trend of the country to esteemed readers.

Yonas Wubshet is a graduate of Statistics from Addis Ababa University. He has accumulated a wealth of experiences working as business development consultant, associate consultant in industrial Projects Service, General Manager at Yozer General Business PLC.

He had also served as deputy general manager in Getaneh PLC, General and Commercial manager in Adei Ababa Yarn Factory. He was planning and programming head of various factories in Meher Fiber Products Factory, Akaki Textile Factory, National Textiles Corporation, Debre Birhan Blanket Factory, Commercial Printing Press. He as well serves as senior project analyst at Industrial Projects Service.

Herald: What are the significances of data management and statistics, particularly, in the private sector, for the overall development and security of the country?

Yonas: Advances in the ability to manage exchange, combine and analyze data of all types, and to disseminate statistical information on line, are changing the way traditional statistical processes are carried out.

The new world of data, a world in which data are bigger, faster and more detailed than ever before is the data revolution. Data revolution is defined as the explosion in volume of data, the speed with which data are produced, the number of producers of data, the dissemination of data, and the growing demand for data from all parts of society.

Rapidly increasing amount of data and availability, accelerating data storage capacity and computing power at low cost and evolution in machine learning approach to analyze complicated datasets should be the trends enabling to enhance big data revolution.

The private sector should exploit the opportunities of the use of big data for competitive advantage on the one hand and the big data analytics business itself as a startup.

According to the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, to support the monitoring and implementation of the sustainable development goals, the private sector should report on its activities using common global standards for integrating data on its economic, environmental and human‐rights activities and impacts, building on and strengthening the collaboration already established among institutions that set standards for business reporting.

Data governance framework must ensure the proper management of data through its entire life cycle of the production, storing, processing and sharing. It would also address data openness and misuse by private companies and increasing concerns from citizens about data management balancing between free data flows and data protection.

Data protection and privacy legal frameworks, procedures and technological infrastructure to protect such rights will be keys to minimizing privacy, confidentiality and cyber-security risks when using big data. Finally producing and disseminating data and statistics means little if they are not used.

Thus, power of data can only be realized when people can understand, analyze and explain them beyond the common measure of statistical literacy, often measured in terms of classroom statistical knowledge.

Herald: Do you think the private sector can play role in managing data to secure the country's database?

Yonas: In the context of the 'data revolution', managing data to secure the country's database is the responsibility of national statistical systems which operate increasingly as part of a larger, emerging data ecosystem. According to the United Nations relevant agencies, this data ecosystem is made up of multiple communities of data producers and users beyond the national statistical system, including civil society; the private sector; academic and scientific communities; as well as regional, international and United Nations agencies; and specialized data producers.

As co-coordinators of their national statistical systems and custodians of large amounts of data, national statistical offices create value by overseeing the production of reliable statistics and by assisting others in the interpretation of those statistics.

As experts in the measurement of social, economic and environmental conditions, official statisticians deliver data that are trusted and useful for research, analysis and policy making. As independent agents committed to transparency and adherence to standards, national statistical offices ensure the quality of official statistics and engender trust in the policy-making process.

While national statistical offices remain at the center of the data ecosystem, their role is changing as they reach out to new partners and adopt new methods.

Partnerships with new data actors are essential to realize the full benefits of the data revolution and modernize the functions of national statistical systems. As the data ecosystem expands and the demand for development data grows, taking advantage of new sources of data through public-private partnerships can help bridge existing data gaps.

Herald: What ways out from debt burden do you suggest to the country?

Yonas: Debt and death will remain living with us. The question is the level of debt and its use. Public debt is how much a country owes to lenders outside of itself. It is the accumulation of annual budget deficits and excess of spending more than tax collection. As far as it does not reach at a critical level, managed properly and funds are used to boost economic growth of the country public debt could be good.

Ethiopia's public debt in 2018 was 48,991 million dollars, increasing by 4,620 million since 2017, with a ratio of 61 percent of GDP. The historical data further shows more than 61 percent debt ratio between the 14 years of 1997-2005. In the successive years of 2006-2018, the minimum was 39 percent registered in 2010 while the maximum was that of the latest 2018 with 61 percent.

According to a study by the World Bank, countries whose debt-to-GDP ratios exceeds 77 percent for prolonged periods, experience significant slowdowns in economic growth. Thus Ethiopia's 2018 public debt ratio in increasing annually for successive years, a ratio of 61 percent is below the critical level.

Herald: Do you think that business professionalism is valuable for the betterment of Ethiopia? If yes, brief us about that?

Yonas: Yes, even though there is a grain of truth in "the myth of the educated manager", for a developing country like Ethiopia business professionalism is valuable. The modern MBA programs convey through exposing students to the wisdom of a broad-range of business problems which practical experience can do only in many years of trial-and-error.

Thus far from overestimation of the value of formal education and unrealistic performance expectations from outstanding scholastic records, the possession of general analytical tools undoubtedly cause practical experience to result in a greater increase in productivity than it would otherwise.

Herald: How do you see the wealth distribution here in Ethiopia?

Yonas: Wealth is determined by taking the total market value of all physical and intangible assets owned, then subtracting all debts. Financially, net worth is the most common expression of wealth. Gini index as a measure of inequality of income or wealth, measures the extent to which the distribution of income or consumption.

Expenditure among individuals or households within an economy deviates from a perfectly equal distribution. Thus a Gini index of 0 represents perfect equality, while an index of 100 implies perfect inequality. Ethiopia's GINI index was at the level of 35 percent in 2015, up from 33.2 percent in 2010, but less from 44.6 percent in 1995.

In the year 2015 an estimated 2.9 percent of income in the country was held by the lowest 10 percent of the population, while the highest 10 percent income group of the population held 28.5 percent. In other words those belonging to 10 percent of higher income group of the population were holding 10 times more than those belonging to the lowest 10 percent income group.

Though we are witnessing in the capital city the two extremes of luxury housing and homelessness in the past two decades, this gap is going to be wider. I hope the economic development in the country and the huge potential to be exploited will make more and more people middle income earners