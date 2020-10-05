Ethiopia: Meskel in Agame - Uniquely Celebrated in Adigrat, Zalambesa, Irob

The UNESCO inscribed Meskel festival (the finding of the true cross), one of the most important historical and religious celebrations in Ethiopia had been marked last week in an unusual way due to the COVID-19 pandemic prevention directives in Agame (Adigrat, Irob) and surrounding parts of Eastern Tigray.

In relation to their proximity to the Eritrean borderlines, the towns and villages in these parts were ones in the recent history among Ethiopia's warmest trade routes before the outbreak of Ethio-Eritrean war in 2000s. As a result, the Meskel festivals in these places were something unforgettable and unique.

Every year, the holidays, which usually falls during the mid-September, were attended by large crowds. However, due to the imposed-on State of Emergency- which avoids public gatherings in order to protect the coronavirus pandemic-this year's Meskel was celebrated in the presence of very few participants from the faithful and government officials.

Entirely manifesting the values of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church, this year's festivals have also been celebrated in different parts of Ethiopia in the attendance of few celebrants.

The celebration of Meskel in the Irob communities, one of the three ethnic identities administered under the state of Tigray, usually starts by setting a fire on a bonfire on the eve and followed by several procedures literally known as Demera and Akhukhay.

On the morrow which is the actual holiday, the celebrations continue with the preparation of special foods for the holiday including Ga'at (Porage), Tihlo, Giezim (very delicious food in the Irob communities made out of meat) and Sola time. On the eve, there is a very astonishing bonfire program mostly performed at sundown by the youth (male).

The festivals for the holiday were jointly organized by Tigray Bureau of Culture and Tourism and Adigrat University.

In the same wavelength, Meskel has also been celebrated in the town of Mekele, the state capital in the presence of the city mayor Araya Girmay (Engineer), Deputy State Chief Abraham Tekeste (Ph.D.), religious leaders and very few numbers of participants in the popular place for Meskel celebrations Gobo Choma'a.

Origin

Sources indicated that Meskel has been celebrated for over 1600 years in Ethiopia. It commemorates the discovery of the cross, on which Jesus Christ was crucified, by St. Helena, Mother of Constantine the Great. According to document presented at afrotourism.com, in the year 326 AD Queen Helena went on a search for the true cross and was unsuccessful until she received help through a dream.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In accordance with the dream, she made a bonfire and the smoke gave her direction to the spot where the cross was buried. To herald her success, Helena (known as Nigist Eleni in Ethiopia) lit torches. In the Middle Ages, half of the right wing was given to Emperor Dawit of Ethiopia by the Patriarch of Alexandria in appreciation of the protection offered to Coptic Christians.

Similarly in other parts of Ethiopia, marked with feasting, dancing and all kinds of merrymaking with bonfires and gun salutes, the occasion usually starts on the eve of Meskel with the planting of a green tree in town squares and markets. Long tree branches are tied together and yellow daisies called Meskel (Adey Abeba) are placed atop.

The next day which is the actual Meskel, people go to the spot of the Demera and use the ashes to mark their foreheads with the sign of the cross. There is a lot to eat and drink as people celebrate together. One of the significant occurrences of the festival is its coincidence with the mass blooming of Meskel flowers, the golden yellow daisies, retrieved from afrotourism.com.