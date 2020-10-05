Ethiopia: The Us Administration Should Reconsider Suspension of Development Assistance to Ethiopia

The decision last August by Washington to cut 130 million dollars from the development assistance package earmarked for Ethiopia this year is continuing to raise many questions and criticisms. The cut in development assistance to Ethiopia is often described in the media as a "temporary measure". Public opinions in Egypt and Ethiopia are divided over the decision.

Many Egyptians might have been happy by the decision while most people in Ethiopia are saddened or indignant by Washington's abrupt or arbitrary verdict that does not take into consideration the long historical relations between the two countries or the realities of regional and global power politics. According to many analysts, the US measure overlooks the negative consequences of such an impulsive decision that serves neither the interests of the US nor that of Ethiopia.

Writing a critical piece on US-Ethiopian current relations, Ambassador Johnnie Carson was recently quoted by All Africa news portal as saying among other things that, "... the decision to suspend and delay development assistance to Ethiopia over the filling of the Grand Renaissance Dam (GERD) is misguided and shortsighted. The move will undermine Washington's relations and influence in one of Africa's most significant states."

Ambassador Carson went on to say that, "The decision taken in late August was intended to push Ethiopia into accepting a negotiated solution favored by Egypt. At issue is a timetable for filling the new dam and an agreement on how water from the dam will be allocated to Egypt and Sudan." Ambassador Carson is not of course the only person who came out against Washington's decision that has divided politicians and forced them to raise their voices against it because in the opinion of many administration politicians, such a step would only demonstrate how the administration is reckless in its dealings with African issues.

Presidents and administrations come and go but relations between nations and peoples are permanent. In more than a century of Ethio- American relations, many presidents and leaders in both countries have come and left the political scene, leaving behind different legacies, positive as well as negative. Yet, in the course of the long diplomatic process, what is constructive in US administration policy towards Africa in general and Ethiopia, in particular, has survived and thrived despite the global political storms that have hit while bad decisions left black spots in bilateral relations.

The US is a big power whose tentacles stretch all over the world and impact political, economic and diplomatic realities in poorer parts of the world in particular. Ethiopia has immensely benefitted from the long and cordial relationships between Washington and Addis Ababa although there were some interruptions, crises or unfortunate incidents on the way. The Ethiopian people are always grateful for the generosity, humanity and sense of responsibility of many American administrations.

The US has always been the main provider of emergency as well as development assistance to Ethiopia in times of trouble and crises in particular. To name but a few recent examples, the American people have demonstrated great compassion during the 1984-85 great famine that claimed the lives of almost a million Ethiopians who perished due to the combined effect of a dictatorial military regime and the hazards of nature.

The 1984-85 drought and famine were unprecedented in their severity. However, the American people have sent hundreds of millions dollars worth of emergency relief assistance to stave off the worst effect of the crisis as a result of which millions of Ethiopians in the drought-stricken parts of the country could at least save their lives and see better days.

Despite the ups and downs in Ethio- American relations over the last forty years, the various US administrations that came and went generally remained faithful to the American ideals that found vivid expression in its foreign policy. Humanism has always characterized US policy towards poorer parts of the world including Ethiopia where American aid is most appreciated and proved effective in preventing the worst humanitarian disasters since the 1984- 85 deadliest famine in Ethiopian history. The Ethiopian people have always been grateful for the US generosity and unlimited support in all areas of endeavors including in development assistance, bilateral trade as well as financial support worth billions of dollars.

While Ethiopia still remains cognizant of these facts of history, it is at the same time consistently working to give greater dimension or depth to bilateral relations between the two countries despite the political crises, revolutions and upheavals that shaped Ethiopian history over the last four or five decades. For 17 years between the 1974 revolution and the accession to power of the EPRDF regime, Ethio- American relations went through what we may perhaps call a long diplomatic winter under which American aid was limited in scope and purpose. The 1991 change of government under the EPRDF had ushered in a new era of cordial or normalized relations between the two countries however there might have been bumpy rides and lost opportunities along the diplomatic highway.

The political and economic reform process that was launched in Ethiopia two years ago has once again opened up new and unprecedented opportunities not only for the renewal of old and time-tested friendly relations between the two countries. Ethiopia's choice for democratization and political and economic reforms has opened up new horizons hope in better times to come.

This does not however mean that Ethiopia always wants to be dependent on US assistance. On the contrary, the current reformist administration in Ethiopia looked towards Washington as a source of inspiration for democracy and economic welfare. It considers the US as one of the most powerful and generally speaking, the most responsible and most humane country on earth that is committed to the economic development of poorer parts of the world.

The Ethiopian people need development assistance not only from traditional allies like the US but also from any country that is willing to give a helping hand and be used as a complementary resources to the domestic efforts the people of Ethiopia are making to develop their country through their sweat and labors. The Ethiopian people want to be self-confident and self-reliant in their development philosophy and practice. That is why they have courageously decided to use their natural resources to this main objective. And that is also why they have been expecting countries like the US to help them accelerate the process of national renewal through economic development.

We should therefore look at the ongoing efforts to build a strong economic base by harnessing the natural resources at the disposal of the country, including the construction of the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), in the context of the Herculean efforts being exerted to take the nation out of the eternal damnation of poverty and famine. As the Ethiopian government has time and again made it clear, Ethiopia has no intention to harm neighboring African countries by developing its natural resources.

Ethiopia has no intention to harm Egypt, Sudan or any other country for that matter, by building the GERD. However, this is the main and most important point that many people in the ruling circles of both in Egypt and Sudan often fail to grasp as they look at Ethiopia with jaundiced eyes and suspicious minds. As Ambassador Carson we quoted above clearly put it, this point is also overlooked by the current US administration to the detriment the peoples of the Nile basin countries. What is most interesting however is that the peoples of Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia hold views and opinions different from official circles. These people have common interests in joint economic development and trilateral or bilateral cooperation.

This is what the GERD is expected to deliver despite repeated attempt to nip the historic effort in the bud and return to the old colonial-era status quo on the Nile question, namely the return to the colonial subjugation of all Nile riparian nations by anachronistic colonial agreement with Egypt. This is what the peoples of the three countries in particular are trying to demolish and build a new kind of relationships on the ruins of the archaic agreement.

The Ethiopian people want to be free once and for all from the shackles of foreign assistance however generous it might be. They want to dependent on themselves o improve their lives. They want foreign development assistance complementary to their domestic efforts and not a substitute to the sense of self-reliance or home-grown economic policies. That is also why they need development assistance from any country that support Ethiopia's quest for homegrown or domestically inspired economic philosophy. Ethiopia's emergence from darkness is also a plus for aid giving countries because by allowing Ethiopia's development they would be free from the dead weight of carrying the burden of poor countries that should become self-sustainable at one point in their history