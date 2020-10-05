Ethiopia: Hora Finfinne Hosts Irreechaa 2020 Complying With Council's Call

ADDIS ABABA - Heeding to the call of the Council of Abbaa Gadas, one of the grand celebrations of Irreechaa was colorfully marked yesterday at Hora Finfinne in Addis Ababa in line with COVID-19 prevention measures.

The celebration of Irreechaa-which is a Thanksgiving Day to the Creator, Waqa, among the people of Oromo-brought various segments of the society together who went to the procession to thank God and receive blessings from Abbaa Gadas.

Abbaa Gadaa Gobena Hola, Abba Gadaa of Tuulama, on the occasion, told The Ethiopian Herald that this is year's marking comes amid global challenge of COVID-19 that affected the daily activities of people that also caused the downsizing of participants of the festival.

Gobena reminded that last year's celebration was unique and historic. About ten million people had taken part in the celebration. Unfortunately, the Oromo people could not celebrate it like the previous one due to the current global pandemic.

"The celebration, in its nature, promotes peace and stability. Thus, we hope and pray the New Ethiopian Year to be a year of peace and prosperity," said Gobena.

Haadha Siinqee Girja Anota from East Arsi, for her part explained that Irreechaa is an occasion whereby by we forgive others and start a new chapter of peace and reconciliation.

She explained that special occasions such as Irreechaa and Fichee-Chambalaalla help strengthen the bond between the people of Ethiopia. These heritages foster the habit of respecting and embracing the culture and identity of one another. And the celebration reflects the beauty of Oromo culture, as to her.

Girja, with her fellows, had been to Fichee-Chambalaalla, a New Year festival celebrated among the Sidama people. Celebrating this festival helped Girja and her friends in getting themselves familiarized with the Sidama people and culture. Such celebrations result in strong relations such as inter-cultural marriages, among others, she said.

Getachew Gebu, an attendant from Wolayta, told The Ethiopian Herald that Irreechaa reflects the unique and authentic beauty of the Oromo people. It is a celebration which promotes peace and reconciliation with God and with one another, he explained.

Artist W/Meskel Qanafa, a celebrant from Sidama, for his part, explained that he was enthused with all the elements of the procession. Inter-cultural celebrations such as Irreechaa help deepen the bond among the people of Ethiopia, as to W/Meskel.

Cultural trade among people of Ethiopia enhances economic ties. The cultural exchange leads to blood kinship as well. It also helps explore new market for tourism, he noted.

The Abbaa Gadaa led the ceremony and carried out prayers of thanksgiving and reconciliation. The celebration was being held at various locations of Oromia simultaneously to reduce large gathering of people at Hora Finfinne in Addis Ababa.