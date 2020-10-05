East Africa: EAC Endorses Kenya's Amina Mohamed for WTO Director-General

allafrica.com
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and Amina Mohamed are set to face off in the final run to the position of WTO Chair.
5 October 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Aggrey Mutambo

The East African Community (EAC) has endorsed the candidature of Kenya's Amina Mohamed to head the World Trade Organisation, in the latest boost to her bid.

The endorsement was announced on Sunday just two days before the global trade regulator names the two contenders for the final round of the race.

Rwanda's Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta, who chairs the EAC Council of Ministers, said on Sunday Ms Mohamed had received support from member countries following a request by EAC chairman President Paul Kagame for her endorsement.

"Reference is made to the favourable responses received from all states of the East African Community on the... request to support the candidature of the Republic of Kenya of Director-General of the World Trade Organisation.

"I would like to inform you that the Ambassador Amina C Mohamed is endorsed as the candidature of the East African Community to the post of the Director-General of the World Health Organisation," Dr Biruta wrote to counterparts in Kenya, Burundi, Uganda, Tanzania and South Sudan.

Ms Mohamed is among five candidates who qualified for round two of the tests, whose results will be made known on October 6 with the announcement of the two finalists.

The other contenders are Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala of Nigeria, Ms Yoo Myung-hee of South Korea, Mr Mohammad Maziad Al-Tuwaijri of Saudi Arabia, and Dr Liam Fox of the United Kingdom.

The director-general of the WTO is appointed through consensus, meaning candidates have to do lots of horse-trading. Endorsements like the one by EAC can help a candidate amass that broad agreement among WTO member states.

The new director-general of the 164-member WTO will be announced by December this year.

Read the original article on East African.

More on This
Race for WTO Top Spot Likely to Be Mohamed vs Okonjo-Iweala
PAFTRAC Challenges WTO to Hear Africa's Voice
Will Nigerian Okonjo-Iweala be the Next WTO Chief?
Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala WTO Bid Stirs Controversy
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
South Africa Won't Allow Travellers from the U.S. and France
Idols South Africa's Top 10 Set to Heat Up the Stage
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Out With the Old, In With the New - Liberia Govt Reshuffles

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.