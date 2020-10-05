Nigeria: 10,000 Police Recruitment Saga - PSC to Meet Over Appeal Court Judgment

5 October 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja — Following the judgment of the Court of Appeals in Abuja returning the powers of recruitment of Police personnel to the Police Service Commission, and the Inspector General of Police taking the issues in dispute to the Supreme Court, the PSC is to meet this week on the gate of the recruits.

This was contained in a statement titled, 'Appeal Court Judgment: Police Service Commission to Meet on 2019/2020 Recruitment', signed by Ikechukwu Ani, Head of Press and Public Relations.

It reads, "The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Wednesday, September 30th 2020, returned the Constitutional powers of the Police Service Commission to appoint persons into the Nigeria Police Force, setting aside an earlier Federal High Court ruling to the contrary.

"The Commission sees the judgment as victory for the rule of law and has always believed in the supremacy of the law.

"The Commission is happy with the judgment and will continue to work with the Nigeria Police Force for the collective good of the nation.

"Meanwhile the Commission has continued to receive several calls on the fate of the 2019 and the on-going 2020 recruitment into the Constable cadre of the Nigeria Police Force already declared null and void by the judgment.

"The Commission will soon meet to take a decision on the implications of the judgment and the way forward.

"It will continue to ensure that its operations are guided by established laws."

Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved.

