Rwanda: Kagame Pays Tribute to Teachers

President Paul Kagame has paid tribute to teachers as the country joined the rest of the world in celebrating World Teachers' Day.

The day has since 1994 been observed annually on October 5, to celebrate and honor educators.

Using his Twitter handle, the head of state saluted the teachers for enduring the difficult times, as the world grapples with the Covid-19 pandemic which led to the closure of schools for nearly seven months now.

"Let's take a moment to appreciate our teachers, especially in this challenging time. Students and parents recognise your indispensable service, now more than ever," the President said.

He added: "Let's work together to reopen our classrooms safely and get back to learning."

Last week, the Ministry of Education announced that effective this month, schools will begin gradual reopening, having been closed since March, after the first case of Covid-19 was registered in the country.

The reopening will start with universities and will gradually get to other sections.

According to Rwanda Education Board, like has been done over the past years, outstanding teachers will be recognized this year, adding that for the first time, they will include teachers from private schools.

