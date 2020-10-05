Nigeria: #EndsSARSNnow - Peter Okoye, Falz Call for End, Runtown Set to Lead Protest

5 October 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Benjamin Njoku

Nigerians celebrities have been reacting differently following the viral reports on the recent activities of the Federal Sars (FSARS) which includes extortion, brutality and killing of innocent Nigerian youths.

Peter Okoye of the defunct PSquare musical group, in an Instagram post on Sunday, decried the activities of SARS men, urging President Buhari to act now and end the barbaric activities of SARS men.

"How many more people Before you all will act as the Commander in Chief," Peter Okoye asked.

Also reacting to the ugly activities of SARS men, Falzethebahdguy said: "We are sick of having to complain about one police incident or the other. The people that are supposed to be protecting us are harassing us, they are robbing us and killing. These men must get off our street."

On his own, popular singer, Runtown declared to lead #Endsars protest against police brutality and harassment on October 8.

Taking to social media, the music star called on Nigerians to take action as everyone has had enough of the police brutality.

"This has gone long enough and now we MUST take action! I'll be leading a protest to #ENDSARS on Thursday, 8th October 2020.

They MUST listen to us, they MUST make/effect REAL and VISIBLE changes! Empty promises won't work this time!!!," he wrote.

10AM. #ENDSARS #ENDSARS.

