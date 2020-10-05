Ethiopia: Concerted Efforts for the Future Bio-Economy

Dr. Hailu Dadi had been our guest on Sunday's edition of the previous week. He did discuss his experience in terms of his academic and career development as well as some issues on the genetics of Ethiopian cattle. In this piece, he will be dilate on the realities and ongoing efforts on the improvement and lucrative potentials of Ethiopian cattle as well as the progress in the biotechnology sector at a national level. Hailu said if a productive environment is created and if the government and all other stakeholders work closely some Ethiopian-origin cattle species that have been mentioned on the previous edition, the Country will be the most competent in the international market of the livestock sector. And he mentioned that he has presented a project for the then Ministry of Science and Technology on the improvement of the Borena cattle species. He was granted 3.5 million Birr. The project is still under implementation.

Herald: Could you shed light on the very significance of improving the Borena and other identified cattle species to enable the Country to penetrate the international market as well as the progress of the ongoing project.

Hailu: The export standard in the international market is a 300 and above kilo grams within the age of two and half years. A single cattle in our Country reaches that 300 kilo gram in four or five years for different factors. Therefore, we have to improve their genetics. Neighboring countries like Kenya have taken our Borena cattle species and highbred the genetics and are able to produce an 800 kilo gram in a mature rate. If we go to Borena of the Oromia State, the highest is 450 kilo gram in its mature rate. That's why I came up with the project idea of genetic improvement on this species. Meanwhile, genetic improvement is a long process that may even take fifteen to thirty years and instead of starting from the scratch, using the late comer's advantage was the option I thought of. Thus, I have made a big effort to import the Borena semen from the East Africa Borena Society in Zambia, which has become very profitable from selling the semen. I have imported a bull semen of 800 kilo grams. And if we highbred this semen with the cow of an existing Ethiopian origin, it would make the average of five to six hundred kilo grams. Eventhough I still have less support, the project is still on progress and it is a very lucrative sector that the Country should invest on to penetrate the international market. I have even suggested for the Agricultural Research Council that a task force should be established and I would lead the job to improve not only the Borena but also the Horo, Fogera and other cattle species.

Herald: Would you tell us about their response?

Hailu: It is very discouraging! There is the Livestock Directorate at the Ministry of Agriculture and has too many written documents about the sector but there is not much practical commitment and tangible result. The point is that we do not need much paperwork. All we have to do is just go to the places and improve the genetics of the Borena, Horo, Fogera and others! It's that simple. When I was in Japan, I have seen with my naked eyes that a bull was sold with 60 million Birr. I have also seen one bull of a special species being sold with one million USD just to collect its semen.

In this case, the Ethiopian Borena cattle species can adapt and survive harsh environments and produce milk and meat, which makes is very special and preferable in the global market. We can generate a big forex if we work on this area and I am still looking for actors in the sector to support the project, which I am conducting in line with the official responsibility I am discharging responsibilities as the Deputy Director General at the Ethiopian Biotechnology Institute. The part time lecturing that I conduct and advisory roles I play in different universities of the Country are among the responsibilities.

Herald: How do you explain the current status of the Ethiopian Biotechnology Institute (ETBI) and what significant contributions have been made since its establishment?

Hailu: I would like to start with the concept why we need biotechnology. I believe that the Country is highly endowed with biodiversity resources though we haven't utilized it well. We have different crop species, medicinal and cosmetic plants as well as herbals for drink etc. The gradient of biodiversity in the tropical areas, is very big. And the best field to utilize this resource is biotechnology. The other important factor is what the era demands. The most dominant areas of the 21st century are digital and bio economy. Since we are rich in biodiversity, we have to invest on biotechnology and profit from bio economy. Quality bio products are orders of the day in different countries. But it is not all about Genetically Modified Organism (GMO). I can say that GMO products are one over million products. Meanwhile, if one has to produce a quality product, bio technology is the necessary option. We have a very good wheat production potential but other countries have already modified the genetics and if we go along with our conventional farming, it will not make us competent in the international market. That's because other countries are modifying the species with better contents. So, ensuring our resources meet quality standards through biotechnology is crucial.

On the other side, vaccines and all other new technologies are coming from the biotechnology companies of the outside world. Therefore, we have to know more about biotechnology. In addition, Ethiopia has a strategic position for Europe, Asia and many other countries and if it converts its biodiversity to a commercial product, the location advantage is profitable. That is why our Country gave priority for the establishment of the EBTI.

Herald: So, how is the progress and what is the need to strengthen the EBTI?

Hailu: In this case we have a big support from the higher officials. But the support cannot be fruitful if there are no clear laws and regulations. What we are dealing with is an emerging technology. We have to be cautious on the coming GMO, artificial intelligence and other new technologies and the laws and regulations are crucial to handle what is coming up in the future. In this case, if Ethiopia has to progress in its growth and development, research and supporting researchers including private actors is mandatory. Governmental and private research sectors must be strengthened.

The other case is capacity building. Ethiopia is a developing Country but currently Ethiopia has very good laboratories in its universities and research institutes but they are not utilized in the expected capacity. Therefore, it is necessary to use these resources that we could not find even in some universities of the developed countries. Ethiopia has been losing so much money for some new technological materials that have been imported but can be said dumped in many universities and institutes for they just simply put them on displays or make them disappear. We purchase so many expensive materials, but I can say we never utilize any of them.

The other factor is that we have to improve our working culture. When I was in Korea, I would only sleep for four hours and we have to bring that habit here. Even if Korea is a reach Country, every professor has his/ her own sleeping bed in the research center that s/he is assigned to even though s/he well paid. That means they are committed for the development of their Country and what we have to follow their exemplary deed. If we have to serve our Country, we have to follow extra commitments and dedications as researchers or whatever our position is. There is also a need for a sort of strategy that would encourage those who work hard and inspire those who lag behind.

Herald: Would you tell us the effective jobs that the EBTI has been doing so far?

Hailu: It has been three years since the EBTI was established. We have a contribution on the health sector. We have been delivering on the test of COVID-19 test. The most important factor is that Cholera is one of our issues of concern in our Country and we are working to bring the vaccine. We are also exerting effort with the National Veterinary Institute to come up with better vaccines.

In terms of agriculture, we are exhaustively working on tissue culture and it has turned out very effective. We have been researching the problem at national level and found out that we have to work on the coffee tissue culture and that is an ongoing effort. In addition, we are working on bio fertilizer from the shell of coffee bean. In collaboration with the Debre Brihan University, we have been able to convert several wastages in to bio fertilizers. But the result of our effort in Yirgalem of the Southern Nations Nationalities and Peoples was most crucial. There was a large pile of shell of coffee beans that was damaging the environment and we have managed to convert it into bio fertilizer. This has created jobs for the youth in the area. We are also planning to scale up this technology to the western Ethiopia and even in to the Capital. We have several ongoing projects including providing grants for researchers. Currently we are supporting more than twenty five national research projects and some of them are showing good results. On the other hand, the Institute has plans to establish and National Virology Institute. Its objectives will be studying diseases and producing vaccines. We cannot remain dependent on the vaccines and medicines that come from abroad. It will be an institute that will change the health status of our people. Some disease may remain only in Ethiopia and other countries might not have the interest to produce medicines for such diseases. So we have to be ready for that and build our capacity through the National Virology Institute. It's a work in progress and this is the status of our Institute currently.

Herald: Thank you and happy holydays!

Hailu: Thank you for having me.

Dr. Hailu Dadi