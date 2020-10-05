Ethiopia: Reminiscing the Colourful Celebration of Meskel From Abroad

Due to the global pandemic Covid-19 numbers of vital events had been suspended including the 6th National Election and other religious and secular public holidays and gatherings.

Meskel Festival or the finding of the true cross is one of the biggest mass parades by the Orthodox faithful held every year in Meskel square. This year the Meskel mass parade is celebrated with restrictive procedures.

Even though, tourists didn't inflow to Ethiopia to attend Meskel this year, some like Matthias, 55, reminisce the big event from far.

Our guest for witness this week Matthias E. Leitner is a holder of Masters Degree in Literature. He is a Team Leader of Project Management at Austrian Development Corporation /ADA. Matthias has been in Ethiopia three times for work and the following is a short stay with Herald on his memories on Meskel and his experiences while staying in Ethiopia.

Herald: Thank you for being our guest Mr. Matthias Leitner. When did you first come to Ethiopia? And for what purpose?

Matthias: My native country is Germany and I have been coming to Ethiopia for different projects since 2001, mostly in development work and stability.

I missed this year's Meskel festival in Ethiopia, which would have been my third time to experience the lights on Meskel Square and the sea of people celebrating in downtown areas of Addis Ababa. The deeply religious mood and mobilization of all people is very moving, because it is a massive public event.

The first time I was in Addis was with a United Nations assignment in 2003. Meskel Square was always buzzing back then and there was no metro. Traffic was much more complicated even during normal weekdays. I remember the many donkey carts which you had to dodge at the time, in addition to men, cars and Lorries passing by.

I loved to mix and mingle a bit before the night time bonfires, getting a sense of anticipation and joy from the residents of Addis. On the actual night I stayed for about an hour and took in the wonderful festive atmosphere. I have never seen so many lights in one place and it was quite peaceful, in contrast to the raucous celebrations back home in Germany where tons of firecrackers are always being lit on New Year's Eve.

Last year at the second time for the festival, I stayed in my local residential area of Addis where a mini festival was going on. You could also walk around after dark to call on neighbours and share the special Meskel spirit, chat and watch fires being lit. It was a bit smoky at times but also very peaceful, although we had been told to avoid large crowds this year. And of course, it was all covered on TV later and you could watch the ceremony without going through the arduous commute to Meskel Square and back. Well, for the Meskel festival in 2021, I definitely plan to be there again. It would be so nice if there was also a bit of future-oriented spirit added to this ceremony. If the Church allows it, why not have a little ballet of drones with colourful lights perform an overflight in the sky in the early dark? It would be a great sing of Ethiopia "Can-Do", open to technology but not forgetting its strong cultural roots in a fast-changing world and tells its story to the foreign friends.

Herald: How did you find Ethiopia? Expectation vs reality?

Matthias: I found Ethiopia very fascinating, it's a continent in itself.

Herald: What's your impression about the Ethiopian culture, history and religion?

Matthias: Unique and hospitable culture with many facets, mixing highlands with lowlands.

Herald: Which parts of the Ethiopia have you visited so far? Which one did you find most amazing?

Matthias: I travelled through work projects to Tigray and Harar, I found Zalambesa most fascinating because of the scenic landscape.

Herald: What is one similar culture between Ethiopia and your country (culturally)?

Matthias: As a native German person, I recognize the sense of duty and strong ethical culture.

Herald: What's your Ethiopian food experience? What's your favourite dish?

Matthias: Oh I love Doro Watt, always nice and spicy.

Herald: What do you think is the most different thing about Ethiopia that is rare in other countries of the world?

Matthias: Ethiopia's Ancient history and modern times constantly touch.

Herald: How do you see the current reform and change in Ethiopia?

Matthias: Well, although some people are a bit scared I see the change as positive and transformative.

Herald: At last, is there anything you want to add to our readers?

Matthias: Ok. Thank you I would like to comment on the food in supermarkets, It would be nice to have more places selling organic food products, green supermarkets etc.

Herald: Thank you so much for your time.

Matthias: Thank you for having me.