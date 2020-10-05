Ethiopia: Manufacturing Industry Key for Realizing Homegrown Economic Reform

The homegrown economic reform which was launched in 2019 has aimed to transform the country from subsistent- farming-dominated economy into industry led middle income nation by 2030. To realize the vision, the private sector would be encouraged and empowered through enforcing vital policy reforms. The proliferation of manufacturing industry sector would have massive contribution in transforming the economy.

The Federal Small and Medium Manufacturing Industry Promotion Authority (FSMMIPA) says small and medium manufacturing industries have pivotal role in lifting the country out of abject poverty.

Though there are setbacks which affect the sector, the number of small manufacturing industries has increased from 9,000 four years ago to 20,000 in this fiscal year, as to Asfaw Abebe, General-Director of FSMMIPA.

"There is huge progress in proliferating small and middle income manufacturing. However, there are also challenges which have been hampering the sector from further development. We have identified the problems and they would be addressed in collaboration with all stakeholders," he adds.

As to him, COVID-19 has created negative impact on manufacturing industry. But it has also paved a way for new technologies and innovations.

"Related with pandemic, the society has started to use domestically produced items and this has played a vital role in encouraging innovation and scientific research. Such activities should be strengthened in a bid to promote industrialization," the general director highlights.

In the previous budget year, job opportunities was created for 89,000 citizens through launching new industries and strengthening the existing ones and 140,000 jobs would be created in this fiscal year.

The general director reaffirms that 62,000 small and middle manufacturing industries would be established in the coming 10 years and the scale of produce, productivity and job opportunity will be upgraded to higher level.

For his part, Mewael Desta, Economics Lecturer at Mekelle University says that small and medium scale manufacturing industries should be supported through offering various incentives.

"Small and medium scale manufacturing industries are driving engines of rapid economic growth and means of poverty alleviation. The nation couldn't attain its mission of turning manufacturing hub without empowering small and medium scale enterprises," he notes.

Mewael underlines that lack of access to finance, lack of market linkage, mismanagement and poor leadership are among the challenges which affect manufacturers from further growth. Hence, the government and other stakeholders must work in addressing such predicaments.

The homegrown economic reform has a huge role in solving the problems that have been hindering innovation and industrialization, he states. Adding: "with proper implementation, the reform would ensure remarkable economic growth. It would also enhance scientific research and improve the performance of manufacturing industries."

As the homegrown economic policy focuses on enhancing export-ordinated products, manufacturing industries should be supported to produce commodities that would compete in the global market, the lecturer recommends.

"Ethiopia needs to produce value-added products so as to penetrate into international market. It should improve their qualities as well. By doing so, it could maximize its foreign currency earnings and the economy would be transformed in a rapid pace as well," Mewael points out.

The authority and other pertinent stakeholders should come together and address the problems facing small and medium scale manufacturing industries. Loan access scheme, land provision and other incentives would boost the sector.