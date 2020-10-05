South Africa: DA Calls for Minister Mthethwa's Intervention Following Fresh Misconduct Allegations Against Danny Jordaan

press release

The Democratic Alliance (DA) will write to the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa, to urge him to intervene at the South African Football Association (SAFA) in light of reports of a South African Police Services (SAPS) investigation into SAFA President, Danny Jordaan.

The investigation is supposedly linked to criminal charges laid by former SAFA CEO, Dennis Mumble, against Jordaan in May for his alleged involvement in SAFA's dodgy purchase of the multimillion-rand Fun Valley property. Mumble's affidavit alleges that the purchase of the property was inflated and that Jordaan agreed to pay R65 million for a property valuated between R30 million to R45 million.

We view this police investigation as a positive step towards accountability at the football association.

The DA believes that these new allegations levelled against Jordaan, as well as previous allegations of misconduct, financial impropriety, and administration interference, lay bare the extent of the rot within SAFA and thus warrants ministerial intervention.

According to Section 13(5)(i) of the National Sport and Recreation Act states that "the Minister may intervene in a sporting body's matter if there is a dispute' alleged mismanagement or any other matter in sport or recreation that is likely to bring a sport or recreational activity into any".

Minister Mthethwa can no longer sit on his hands as SAFA and South African soccer is plunged further into chaos. The DA reiterates our call for an independent investigation into the affairs of SAFA and for Jordaan to be suspended pending such an investigation so that allegations can be properly probed and tested without interference.

The Minister cannot not allow SAFA to collapse under his watch - if there is any suspicion of illegality in the purchase of SAFA facilities or any other accusations of malfeasance, these must be investigated and those implicated should be suspended and face the full might of the law.