South Africa: Western Cape Celebrates World Habitat Day

5 October 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

As World Habitat Day (WHD) is celebrated across the globe today (5 October 2020), Western Cape Minister of Human Settlements, Tertuis Simmers says his department is fully committed to creating integrated communities, to ensure the reshaping of our cities and towns.

Minister Simmers said: "This day reminds us that we need to become more radical in accelerating the delivery of housing opportunities to the most vulnerable in our society. They are the elderly, persons with a certified disability, those on the Housing Demand Database (HDD) for 15 years and longer and our backyard dwellers.

This is taking shape, with 1 000 qualifying and deserving beneficiaries being able to move into their brand-new homes since June.

Across all our developments in the Province, whether in Forest Village, Highbury, Vlakkeland, McGregor, Vredebes, Idas Valley, Caledon, Grabouw, George, Knysna, Riebeek-Wes, on the West Coast or anywhere else, we're demonstrating our commitment to creating integrated communities, as people from different backgrounds, cultures, languages, creeds and sexual orientation are brought together to form one community.

This strategy will continue as we roll out various other catalytic and priority projects, such as in Greater Retreat and Greater Kosovo - New Woodlands. It also includes the Informal Settlements Support Programme (ISSP) that seeks to improve the health, safety and dignity of people living in these densely populated informal communities.

The incorporation and implementation of the latest technology and innovation to increase the speed of delivery is critical as we move forward. A good example of this is on our Transhex Catalytic Development in Worcester, where the first 100 units as part of phase 1 are being built using only Sustainable Building Technology (SBT).

The day also reminds how important it is for all spheres of government and relevant stakeholders to work together if we're going to address the housing need in the Province and across the country, particularly if we're going to assist the almost 600 000 people that are currently on the Western Cape HDD.

The Western Cape Government remains committed to accelerating human settlement delivery, while promoting social inclusion through the development of integrated, safe, resilient and sustainable human settlements in an open opportunity society."

